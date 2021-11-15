ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks edged mostly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P...

abc17news.com

MarketWatch

Dow Inc., Goldman Sachs share losses lead Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Dow Inc. and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 183 points, or 0.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have fallen $1.90 (3.3%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $8.47 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 68-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Chevron (CVX) and Boeing (BA) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.30% higher to $162.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.03 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco's stock set to suffer biggest selloff in 15 months, shaves points off the Dow's price

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled 9.0% in toward a six-month low in morning trading Thursday, to pace both the Dow Jones Industrial Average's and S&P 500's decliners, in the wake of the networking company's disappointing fiscal first-quarter report. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 11.2% on Aug. 13, 2020, which followed Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results. The stock's price decline of $5.09 was shaving about 34 points off the Dow's price, which is down 188 points, or 0.5%. If there is a silver lining to Cisco's stock drop, it's that Cisco's stock is currently the 27th lowest priced in the Dow, so it is the 27th most influential, given that the Dow is a price-weighted index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open flat to slightly lower after retail earnings

Stocks opened flat to slightly lower Wednesday, with major indexes trading not far off record levels, as investors digested earnings from big-box retailers and assessed inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61 points, or 0.2%, at 36,081, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,694 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1% to 15,958. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. jumped more than 3%, while shares of Target Corp. dropped 3.9% after both delivered quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations.
STOCKS
investing.com

Scoop Up These 2 Stocks that Missed Earnings Estimates but Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 85%

The major stock market indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs despite concerns over inflation and other worrisome issues. Therefore, we think it could be wise now to add fundamentally sound stocks WM Technology (MAPS) and Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to one’s portfolio. Though these two stocks missed earnings estimates in their last reported quarter, Wall Street analysts expect them to rally by more than 85% in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The consumer price index increased 6.2% in October—its biggest jump since December 1990. However, robust retail sales drove the stock market higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq now currently hovering near their record highs.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Visa stock leads Dow, S&P 500 losers, as it cuts Dow's price by nearly 80 points

Visa Inc.'s stock dove 5.6% toward a nine-month low in morning trading Wednesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 in losses, after Amazon.com Inc. said it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. next year. Visa stock's price drop of $11.96 was cutting about 79 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 173 points, or 0.5%. The stock, currently on track to close at the lowest price since Feb. 3, has shed 7.1% year to date, while the Dow has gained 17.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 3.25% to $1,089.01 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $154.48 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) dropped 0.62% to $281.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $14.06 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.12% higher to $2,960.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $51.36 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS

