News from Paxton Methodist, Nov. 14

Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, dessert. During the depression years, members of the congregation raised money for their building fund by hosting a Thanksgiving meal on the Saturday night prior to Thanksgiving. This first started out as a chicken dinner. Then turkey started getting more popular so turkey and chicken were both served for a couple of years with each person getting their choice. In the early 40’s more people started asking for turkey so the next year they called it the “Turkey Supper” and it has been called that ever since. Tickets were home-made and were sold for $.50 to give us an idea of how much food to prepare. 80 people were fed and $40 was netted with most of the food being donated. Each year it grew in number, food raised in price so the cost went up to $1. It kept growing and the next generation took over preparing the meal. Now the third generation has taken over the feeding of 850-900 people, meals are now paid for by donation. Much of the food is donated with the biggest expense being the 750 lbs of turkey. Some folks enjoy their meal in the church dining room visiting with friends while others get carry-out meals to eat at home. Anyway it is a wonderful evening, many hands working together, and great fellowship. — A History of the Church by Ima Prowant (Celebrating 100 Years Christ United Methodist Church – 1888-1988)

