This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Echo Global Logistics and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over the company’s proposed acquisition by private equity firm The Jordan Company for approximately $1.3 billion. The suit, filed by Weisslaw LLP on behalf of Susan Finger, claims that the company’s merger proxy is deficient and that Echo insiders will disproportionately benefit from the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04587, Finger v. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. et al.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO