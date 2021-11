Adele is back after years away from the spotlight, and she is returning in her typically glamorous fashion. Her fourth studio album, 30, drops on Nov. 19, and the "Easy On Me" singer Is putting on a two-hour TV special that will feature music from her new album and an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The special, called Adele One Night Only, will air on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 14, five days before the release of her highly-anticipated fourth album 30.

