The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins initially dismissed Greta Van Fleet as a Led Zeppelin tribute band, only later suspecting that they were capable of becoming massive. “A lot of people have criticized them because it’s very derivative of a certain period of Led Zeppelin’s career,” Hawkins says in a new video, after playing a short section of Greta Van Fleet's “Highway Tune.” “I don’t think they do themselves any favors when the guitarist plays that riff [and] he does this little bit of choreography … which is straight from the Jimmy Page handbook. I think when you’re trying to establish yourself as an original artist you need to have your own little bit of choreography.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO