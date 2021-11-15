ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Former Gators CB Elijah Blades Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

By Demetrius Harvey
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrPxP_0cxEJw9700

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida Gators cornerback Elijah Blades has officially withdrawn his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report via Swamp247. Blades originally joined the program during fall camp this season but would be dismissed from the program after appearing in just three games for Florida.

Blades would transfer to Florida following a stint with Texas A&M and after a couple of seasons at the JUCO level at Arizona Western Community College. The fifth-year senior was originally recruited by Florida in 2017 by then-head coach Jim McElwain as a four-star prospect.

He would later flip to Nebraska prior to joining Arizona Western instead, never joining the Cornhuskers on the gridiron.

It appears at first glance that Blades won't be suiting up for any team for the remainder of the season, and it is unclear what his future holds as far as reliability goes the rest of the way.

Blades was originally brought in to provide depth for Florida at the CB position, especially after the team lost both redshirt freshman DB Kamar Wilcoxson and starting CB Jaydon Hill prior to the season with season-ending knee injuries. He would never make much of an impact on the field for Florida.

On Oct. 11, head coach Dan Mullen announced that Blades would be dismissed from the program, not going into detail about why he would be dismissed.

"We dismissed him from our program," Mullen said. "He's no longer with the team. I met with him and dismissed him from the program yesterday."

It was reported that Blades would place himself in the transfer portal on the same day that it was announced he was dismissed from the program. Now, it is anyone's guess as to what will become of the fifth-year senior.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Arch Manning impressed by Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss visit

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has completed all five of his fall unofficial visits, and now, he’s focused on the team’s playoff run. Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Consensus, tripped to Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and most recently, Clemson. Each of the schools is vying for the services of the best junior in the country, and each has a different pitch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gainesville, FL
