AUSTIN, Texas — The race for the Republican nomination for Texas governor has more closely resembled a brawl the past few months, with challengers Don Huffines and Allen West questioning Gov. Greg Abbott's conservative bonafides on a near-daily basis. However, the Democratic party as a whole has had to provide the blitz from the left - instead of a more concentrated attack from a single person - because one of their own candidates has not announced their intention to run yet.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO