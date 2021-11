The holiday season is almost here and we need your help to make it merry and bright. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Second Annual Kid’s Christmas Card Contest is now open for entries. As part of this contest, Humboldt County third through fifth graders are invited to submit artwork for the Sheriff’s Office’s Christmas card. The artwork will be featured online and will be used on cards sent to state law enforcement agencies, our legislators and some of our local partners.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO