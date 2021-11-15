eSIM Summit: Acceleration of eSIM Adoption

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has hosted an online webinar to discuss the 2021 ZTE Cybersecurity White Paper, which was released on 30 Oct. 2021. “To encounter ever-changing threats and new challenges, ZTE adheres to the principles of ‘secure by design’ and ‘secure by default’ from the very beginning of product development, and integrates industry standards and best practices into our processes, so that security verification and risk management can be well implemented at every phase of the product lifecycle,” emphasized Antonio Relvas, Cybersecurity Strategy Director of ZTE.
