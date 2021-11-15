eSIM Summit: Acceleration of eSIM Adoption

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series came with dual-SIM support in some regions like India. However, the US only got a single-SIM variant of the device. If you’ve been waiting to use two SIMs on your Galaxy S21 series device in the US, there’s good news for you! Carrier versions of the Galaxy S21 — namely the T-Mobile and Verizon versions — are now getting the One UI 4.0 update which unlocks the eSIM functionality on the device. This is quite big since you can now use two networks on your Galaxy S21 device.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO