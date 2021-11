This article is part of a series. You can find Part 1 here. Picture this: you’re a first-time EV buyer. You buy an EV that says it has 250 miles of range. The next town with a rapid charger is 240 miles away, and your parents live there. So, you pack up the suitcases, load up the family, and take a weekend trip to go show off the new EV. But, as you blast down the highway at 80 MPH, you notice the range estimator on the screen dropping like a rock, and before long, it predicts that you aren’t going to have enough miles to make it.

