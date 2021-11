Amid a Covid-19 resurgence in Europe, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today authorized Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) booster shots for all adults. The move hopes to address waning protection against breakthrough cases of the illness, with booster doses to be administered at least six months after the two first doses. At last check, PFE is up 0.8% at $51.80, after earlier surging to an all-time high of $52.83, while MRNA was last seen up 4.9% at $263.64.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO