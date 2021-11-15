ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. judge OKs Boeing agreement to settle Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash claims

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday approved Boeing Co’s agreement to acknowledge liability for...

Reuters

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
Jalopnik

Boeing Accepts Liability For Ethiopian 737 MAX Crash That Killed 157

Boeing says it has reached a stipulation with families of the 157 people killed in the 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The aircraft manufacturer accepts legal responsibility for the crash and agrees to negotiate compensation to the families. Boeing filed the stipulation in a Chicago federal court on...
94.3 Jack FM

India’s SpiceJet, Boeing settle 737 MAX-related claims

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian budget airline SpiceJet said on Wednesday U.S. planemaker Boeing had agreed to settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft. The announcement from the country’s second-largest airline comes a day after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air placed an order for...
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
Reuters

White House says 'deeply troubled' on Postmaster DeJoy

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was "deeply troubled" by reports of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's potential financial conflicts of interest, just shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden announced two nominees to the U.S. Postal Service board. "We're of course deeply troubled -...
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
Fox News

Federal contractor vaccine mandate: GOP congressman introduces bill banning Biden from enforcing requirement

FIRST ON FOX – Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Thursday introduced legislation that would block President Biden from requiring the employees of federal contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Fairness for Federal Contractors Act of 2021 would ban executive agencies from requiring federal contractors' employees to get vaccinated and require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to report the ways in which a federal contractor mandate has created job losses and disrupted worker performance and the national supply chain within 180 days of the legislation's passage.
Daily Mail

All FIFTY Senate Republicans launch bid to strike down Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate on private companies with official Congressional challenge to the executive branch

All fifty Senate Republicans are launching a formal challenge to President Biden's vaccine requirement for private businesses, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order is being challenged in court. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun leads his 49 GOP colleagues in filing a resolution of disapproval against Biden's order that...
techstartups.com

OSHA suspended the vaccine mandate; a big win for employers after the U.S. Court of Appeals granted a motion to stay

Good news for employers! Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended the vaccine mandate pending future developments in the litigation. The announcement comes just a few days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay that found it likely to be struck down as unconstitutional. Predictably, there’s been a complete news blackout on the OSHA decision to suspend mandate implementation.
The Hollywood Reporter

Will the Supreme Court Finally Declare Copyright Infringement As “Theft”?

For quite some time, there’s been an esoteric debate running in intellectual property circles as to whether copyright infringement is best characterized as thievery. Those arguing against the proposition generally make the point that piracy is not stealing because the owner is not deprived of using the work. Under this view, copyright infringement is more tantamount to trespass. On the other side are those who think it matters not that intellectual property is an intangible something incapable of being physically controlled. To quote President Joe Biden, “Piracy is flat, unadulterated theft, and it should be dealt with accordingly.” Thanks to some quirks...
