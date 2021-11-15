ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Tree Stock Pops on Mantle Ridge Stake, Analyst Bull Notes

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 4 days ago

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock is popping ahead of the open, last seen up 6.6% to trade at $121.80, set to open at a fresh record high. This comes after activist investor Mantle Ridge took a $1.8 billion stake in the company, intending to boost the stock's...

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Checking In With the Other Discount Retailer Stock

Earlier this week, we profiled discount retailer Dollar Tree (DLTR) amid the company's Mantle Ridge news. Not to be undone, sector peer Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is in focus now with the company's third-quarter earnings report less than two weeks away. Dollar General stock is up 6.5% year-to-date, having distanced...
The Motley Fool

Why Micron Stock Popped Friday

Shares of computer memory maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are marching higher as the week winds down Friday, topping 7% in 11:35 a.m. ET trading on the back of positive commentary from Wall Street. As Citigroup reports today, the price correction in DRAM "is drawing to a close." So what. Citigroup...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Benchmarks Mixed as Dow Heads for Weekly, Daily Drop

Stocks are mixed midday, as Wall Street warily eyes the resurgence of Covid-19 cases internationally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down triple digits, on track for its third-straight daily loss and second-straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), however, are both on track for weekly wins, while the former is eyeing muted gains and the latter is up triple digits.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/19/2021

This week will end on a quiet note as there is no economic data on tap today. The following corporate earnings announcements are expected today, November 19:. Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL -- $57.56) operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. Foot Locker will report its Q3 earnings of 2021 before the bell today.
The Motley Fool

Why Intuit Stock Popped Today

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) jumped on Friday after the tax and accounting software leader delivered outstanding fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings results. As of 2:05 p.m. ET, Intuit's stock price was up 9%. So what. The provider of TurboTax and QuickBooks software saw its revenue surge 52% year over year to...
The Motley Fool

Rivian Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Rivian has quickly become Wall Street’s latest EV heartthrob. The stock may be richly valued, but it has some unique advantages that are indisputable. Chock-full of uncertainty, one false move could break Rivan's investment thesis. Just one week into its tenure as a publicly traded company, and there's no denying...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Sonos Stock Struggles for Direction After Revenue Miss

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is experiencing a volatile morning, flip-flopping between strong gains and hefty losses, after the company's fiscal fourth-quarter report. Sonos reported losses of seven cents per share, which was in line with analyst estimates, alongside a revenue miss. However, Morgan Stanley chimed in with a bull note, raising its price target to $53 from $51. At last glance, SONO was down 1.8% to trade at $32.86.
The Motley Fool

Why Roblox Stock Popped, Then Dropped

Shares of online gaming platform Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) ran up sharply on Thursday morning, putting the company on course for a sixth straight trading day of gains. At one point, Roblox was up by more than 11% before giving back all those gains -- and more -- in the afternoon. As of 1:55 p.m. ET, Roblox stock is actually down 2.1%.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Cisco Stock Slides as Supply Chain Issues Bruise Revenue Forecast

The shares of Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) are down 8.4% at $52.02 this morning, following the industrial company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings report. The firm posted profits of 82 cents per share, which just topped analysts’ estimates, while its revenue fell short of expectations. Cisco also shared a current-quarter revenue forecast that fell below expectations, as the company continues to buckle under the weight of supply chain shortages and delays.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Wendy’s Stock Looks Ready to Deliver a Flat 2021 for Investors

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is an international fast food restaurant chain. WEN’s restaurants are best known for their made-to-order square hamburgers, chili, baked potatoes, and Frosty dessert. Wendy’s franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide. On November 16, The Wendy's Company announced the opening...
