Jinjer Premiere “Disclosure!” Music Video

“When it comes to country music I’m a rebel with a cause,. a God-fearing man that ain’t scared to break the law”. In his new single “Who I Am,” country artist Brandon Hartt puts it all out there for everyone to hear: his love of God and country music, his run-ins with the law and a work ethic that was instilled in him by his father and granddad. Cut from the same cloth as artists like Brantley Gilbert, Brandon’s rough edge and honest lyrics are pure outlaw with a story to tell. Today, Brandon puts a vision to those lyrics with this music video for “Who I Am,” exclusively premiering with The Country Note.

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO