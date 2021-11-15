ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jinjer Premiere “Disclosure!” Music Video

By wookubus
theprp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor their fourth single from their latest album “Wallflowers“, Jinjer have unveiled the below music video for the song “Disclosure!“. Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented:. “Believe it or not it is not always easy being in the spotlight all the time … with each success this band reaches there is...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprp.com

Napalm Death Debut “Contagion” Music Video

Napalm Death have released a new music video for the track “Contagion” from their latest album, “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism“. Marc Nickel and Ljuba Generalova co-directed this new video together. The band’s frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway commented of it:. “Although we can only hope to provide...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Drops Music Video For New Song 'End Of Days'

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY has released the official music video for the song "End Of Days". The track is taken from the band's upcoming 11th studio album, "Doom Crew Inc.", which is due on November 26 via MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music). The "End Of Days" video features Zakk's Burger House...
MUSIC
theprp.com

SOM Premiere “Animals” Music Video From New Album “The Shape Of Everything”

SOM‘s new album “The Shape Of Everything” will meet a January 21st release on Pelagic Records. A music video directed by Toshadeva Palani for the record’s first single “Animals” has just been launched online below. Vocalist/guitarist Will Benoit commented of the origins of this track in particular:. “About halfway through...
MUSIC
sflcn.com

Music Giant Shinehead Releases First Music Video in 20 Years

[Los Angeles, CA] – Music maverick Shinehead swept music lovers away with his Reggae Soul hit “Never Had a Dream Come True” on the Peckings label in 2020. To celebrate the song’s 1st Anniversary, particularly since restrictions loosened to allow filming, the acclaimed artist will release a commemorative music video — his first one in 20 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Atlanta#Brooklyn#Suicide Silence#Mi#St Andrews Hall#Hmac#House Of Blues 12 01#Ga#House Of Blues 12 07#House Of Blues 12 08#Aztec#House Of Blues 12 11#El Rey Theater
thecountrynote.com

Josh Turner’s “Soldier’s Gift” Official Music Video Premieres Exclusively on Facebook Today

Featured in the Poignant Video for the Lead Single. from Turner’s Debut Christmas Album ‘King Size Manger’. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, on Veteran’s Day, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner releases the official music video for “Soldier’s Gift,” the poignant lead single from his first-ever Christmas album, King Size Manger. The official video, featuring veterans from Wounded Warrior Project®, made its world premiere exclusively on Facebook via Turner’s official Facebook page today. Turner shares, “We worked closely with Wounded Warrior Project®. It was important to me that we didn’t cast actors for the main rolls. Both the director and I wanted this video to be authentic.”
NASHVILLE, TN
countrymusicnewsblog.com

Joe Nichols Debuts “Home Run” Official Music Video w/ CMT World Premiere

Multi-platinumQuartz Hill Records artistJoe Nichols debuts the official music video for his latest single, “Home Run,” today, Monday, November 15. The video world premiered on CMT this morning and will continue airing throughout the day on CMT Music. Fans can also check out the moving video at CMT.com. Stock up...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Five Dates Added To Testament, Exodus & Death Angel’s Upcoming North American Tour

Five dates have been added to the somewhat recently postponed North American leg of ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘. which will find Thrash titans Testament, Exodus and Death Angel out touring together in the spring of 2022. The newly announced dates can be found below and tickets for them will go on sale this Friday, November 19th at 10:00am local.
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

Maxwell Drops New Song, Finally Reveals New Album Details

Five years after the release of the second chapter of his “BlackSummers’Night” trilogy, three-time Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Maxwell has finally revealed plans to release the final installment, “blacksummers’NIGHT,” in the spring — and he’s leading with a new song, “Off,” and the announcement of a long tour, kicking off in TK, that will see fellow R&B vets Anthony Hamilton and Joe opening. The new single is another classic slice of Maxwell-flavored R&B, a romantic slow jam written with his longtime collaborator, Hod David. Listen below. The new album will be the first he’s ever released not on Columbia Records, and launches his...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theprp.com

Igorrr Release “Opus Brain” Live Video

Igorrr have released a live video for their track “Opus Brain“. The featured performance was captured during their July 30th, 2021 set at the ‘Pol’and’Rock Festival‘. As previously reported, the band will be touring North America early in the new year with Melt-Banana and Vowws opening:. 02/17 San Diego, CA...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Turnstile, Citizen, Ceremony, Etc. Announce North American Tour

Turnstile will headline ‘The Turnstile Love Connection Tour‘ across North America in the spring of next year. Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult and Coco & Clair Clair are set to join them on that trek, tickets for which will be up this Friday, November 19th at 10:00am local time. 02/23...
MUSIC
theprp.com

The Ocean Release “Eocene” Live Video

The Ocean have shared a live performance of “Eocene” from their upcoming live album “Phanerozoic Live“. That effort features two separately recorded live performances, which individually focus on the first and second parts of their “Phanerozoic” concept album. That set will be out on November 26th through Metal Blade. With...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Obscura, Abysmal Dawn, Veil Of Pnath & Interloper Announce North American Tour

Obscura will set out on a North American headlining tour in February with Abysmal Dawn, Veil Of Pnath and Interloper joining them. Obscura‘s new album “A Valediction” is scheduled to arrive this Friday, November 19th. 02/03 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick. 02/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater. 02/05...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Announces December Livestream Concert

Alice In Chains vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell has announced an upcoming livestream concert dubbed ‘An Evening With Jerry Cantrell‘. That stream will consist of his six-song set tonight, November 18th at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA. Storytelling and a Q&A with Cantrell hosted by actor Jeff Garlin will also take place. Those unable to attend in-person can catch the concert when it begins airing on December 01st. Tickets for the virtual edition of that performance can be found at momenthouse.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravewords.com

EVOLUTION EMPIRE Premieres “Fist Of God” Video

Evolution Empire has premiered their debut single, “Fist Of God”, through BraveWords! Check out the video below!. Evolution Empire started in Dallas, Texas, where frontman Chris Roberts and drummer Rob Youells were introduced to each other by their mutual manager, Dave Chavarri (Ill Niño, Terror Universal). The next piece of the puzzle was to begin writing for their debut release and choose a production team. The band landed producers Eddie Wohl (Anthrax, Fuel, Ill Niño) and Chavarri. Still in need of a bassist and guitar player, the band’s manager reached out to bassist Jerry Montano (Hellyeah, Danzig) and guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers (ex-Fear Factory). Both were immediately on board and agreed to a guest appearance on the video and debut single "First Of God".
MUSIC
theprp.com

Behemoth Premiere “Prometherion” Live Video

Behemoth have released a live performance of their track “Prometherion” from their September 05th, 2020 livestream concert, “In Absentia Dei“. That set went down at an abandoned church in Pisarzowice, Poland and will be given a home release on December 17th through Metal Blade. The band’s vocalist/guitarist Nergal commented:. “Legions!...
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Exclusive Video Premiere: Brandon Hartt’s “Who I Am”

“When it comes to country music I’m a rebel with a cause,. a God-fearing man that ain’t scared to break the law”. In his new single “Who I Am,” country artist Brandon Hartt puts it all out there for everyone to hear: his love of God and country music, his run-ins with the law and a work ethic that was instilled in him by his father and granddad. Cut from the same cloth as artists like Brantley Gilbert, Brandon’s rough edge and honest lyrics are pure outlaw with a story to tell. Today, Brandon puts a vision to those lyrics with this music video for “Who I Am,” exclusively premiering with The Country Note.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Jordan Lindley Shares Video For “Fences”

Last week Nashville singer/songwriter Jordan Lindley shared his debut album, Pearl. After years in the pop punk scene, Lindley decided to make the move to Nashville to pursue his first passion for songwriting. After his 2019 EP, Look Back, and a handful of new EPs this year, Lindley shared his full-length debut at long last, solidifying Lindley’s marriage of indie pop, folk, and alt rock. Today he’s back with an accompanying video for one of the album’s highlights, “Fences,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
defpen

Music Video: Nippa – Pay The Price

R&B gets interesting when you take pieces from the much-treasured 1990s to early 2000’s era and combine it with the sound of today. Rising North London singer Nippa does this perfectly with his new joint, “Pay The Price,” following the recent success of his previous single “Situation.”. R&B fans will...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Wednesday 13 Signs With Napalm Records, Announces 20th Anniversary Tour

Wednesday 13 has signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records and is preparing to tour in the new year. That 20th anniversary celebration has been dubbed the ‘20 Years Of Fear Tour‘ and will commence in March. He commented of the signing:. “We are excited to announce that we have...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy