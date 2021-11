(The Center Square) – Boeing is now one step closer to reaching settlements over two fatal plane crashes involving its Max 737 airliner. The latest development came Wednesday as the company filed court documents in Chicago accepting responsibility for the fatal crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March of 2019. The plane lost control and crashed into an open field about 40 miles outside of Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, killing all 157 people aboard.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO