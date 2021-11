The backbone of the most recently successful Royals teams is well known as the bullpen. While the three-headed monster of Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis, and Greg Holland known as “HDH” was the most notable part of the recipe for success, there were several forgotten arms behind them that also deserve credit. When teams would face the 2014 and 2015 teams, they all knew that if they didn’t get their runs early on, then there would be almost no opportunity to do so going forward. The Royals’ championship blueprint was much different than most other winners of the past, but it got the job done and led to some remarkable comebacks over those two years.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO