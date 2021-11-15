Marvel At More Than 2,000 Year Old Artifacts At The New Pompeii Exhibit At The Carnegie Science Center In Pittsburgh

History can ignite our imagination. While reading a good history book can certainly help us quench our thirst for learning more about a certain event or period in time, nothing can really compare to getting an up-close look at one-of-a-kind artifacts that really bring an event to life. If you’re fascinated by Pompeii’s tragic history, you’ll definitely want to plan a visit to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Carnegie Science Center has long had a stellar reputation for its visiting and permanent exhibits.

One of its latest exhibits, Pompeii: The Exhibition, features nearly 200 artifacts from the ancient city that was lost to volcanic ash in 79 AD. Those artifacts date back more than 2,000 years.

Borrowed from Naples National Archeological Museum in Italy, the artifacts will take you through a day in the life of the people of Pompeii - and the volcanic eruption's horrific aftermath.

Join other museum-goers, in fact, as you experience the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the 4D theatre. The interactive experience will take you right to Pompeii on that fateful day.

Stroll through the exhibit that's brimming with fascinating artifacts - mosaics, helmets, medical instruments, and more.

The exhibit even features "casts of bodies preserved in motion."

The exhibit is designed to give visitors an insider's view of Pompeii's many attractions, including the market and the theater.

Plan to spend at least an hour and a half exploring the exhibit, if you want to see everything.

Pompeii: The Exhibition is currently on display and will run through April 24, 2022.

Stop by the official website of The Carnegie Science Center for more information on Pompeii: The Exhibition. Or, go here for Facebook.

Will you go to Pompeii: The Exhibition at The Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh? Or have you already been? Share your experience in the comments! For some uniquely-Pittsburgh history, check out these five famous city streets.

Address: Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA