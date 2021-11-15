Marvel At More Than 2,000 Year Old Artifacts At The New Pompeii Exhibit At The Carnegie Science Center In Pittsburgh
By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Pennsylvania
4 days ago
History can ignite our imagination. While reading a good history book can certainly help us quench our thirst for learning more about a certain event or period in time, nothing can really compare to getting an up-close look at one-of-a-kind artifacts that really bring an event to life. If you’re fascinated by Pompeii’s tragic history, you’ll definitely want to plan a visit to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Will you go to Pompeii: The Exhibition at The Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh? Or have you already been? Share your experience in the comments! For some uniquely-Pittsburgh history, check out these five famous city streets.
Address: Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
Chocoholics might define Pittsburgh and its neighborhoods as something of a delicious paradise. After all, we’re pretty spoiled to have some of the best chocolate shops around, which makes it easy to indulge in our favorite treat. Valos Chocolates near Pittsburgh, a beloved chocolate shop, has been satisfying chocolate cravings for decades. Once you visit chances are you’ll become a customer for life.
A good hoagie never fails to fill us up. We’re pretty fortunate to have an abundance of places – from Wawa and Sheetz to hoagie shops – to indulge ourselves in a mighty hoagie that will leave us savoring every bite. However, if it’s a classic Italian hoagie (or any other kind, really) you’re craving, you’ll definitely want to make your way to DiNunzio’s Italian Hoagie in Pennsylvania. See if it earns a rave review from you like it does from other satisfied guests.
Autumn promises endless beauty no matter where you visit – from Pennsylvania’s bustling big cities to its charming tiny villages. We’re spoiled for choices when it comes to deciding where to head on a fall day trip. Whether you want to go leaf peeping, to shop in a quaint downtown, or to check out the […]
The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
We can find a little bit of everything – from abandoned ruins to beautiful wildflower fields – on the countless trails that wander through Pennsylvania. Some hikes might even be a little bit, well, eerie. This spooky hike in Pennsylvania will take you to a place that’s long been abandoned, although it’s slowly becoming popular […]
The post The Spooky Pennsylvania Hike That Will Lead You Somewhere Deserted appeared first on Only In Your State.
Have you ever noticed how an animal can just make our day so much happier? We can be in the middle of an awful day and maybe a squirrel sits up and begs us for a treat. Instant happiness. Despite all that animals give us – from those joyous moments to unconditional love – not all receive the same love and respect in return. Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch near Pittsburgh works hard to provide a voice – and a forever, loving home – for neglected and abused domestic and farm animals, and it’s well worth a visit.
Pennsylvania boasts an abundance of thrills, chills, and amazing roller coasters. However, if you want to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only mountain coaster, you have to head to Camelback Mountain Resort. Climb aboard this one-of-a-kind attraction in Pennsylvania that’s sure to have you coming back again and again.
When winter arrives, does the inevitable cabin fever start to set in yet? If so, a little fresh air and some time outdoors just might cure that fever. Did you know there are a few stables that offer winter horseback riding in Pennsylvania? Yep, Deer Path Riding Stable in White Haven promises a unique winter […]
The post The Winter Horseback Riding Trail At Deer Path Riding Stable In Pennsylvania Is Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
Can you think of a better way to wake up each day than with the golden sunlight streaming through your window? Then, when your eyes are fully open, you look out of the window, where deer are prancing through the shimmering water of your own private pond. Beyond the pond lies 50 acres of nautral beauty, all waiting for you to explore when you book a stay at this quaint Pennsylvania cottage.
Even when life throws us curveballs, we can always count on one thing here in Pennsylvania: our amazing outdoors! We have no shortage of hiking trails to give us a break from the everyday grind. Fresh air, nature, and pretty scenery… can you think of a better way to enjoy a few hours or even […]
The post Walk Across A Suspension Bridge On Abbot Run Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sometimes, we have to journey off of the road with which we’re most familiar and strike out on an off the beaten path. After all, we never know what hidden gems await along those less-traveled roads. Ron’s Crooked Hill Tavern in Pennsylvania, for example, fits the definition of an off the beaten path restaurant to […]
The post Ron’s Crooked Hill Tavern In Pennsylvania Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, a global raptor conservation facility, draws visitors from all over the state and beyond all year around. It’s an ideal destination to learn about birds of prey, to attend a variety of events, and to take part in educational workshops. You can also explore some of its 2,600 acres on one of the five scenic hiking trails. Arguably one of the most challenging, River of Rocks Trail in Pennsylvania is a one-of-a-kind path worth the effort – if you’re up for it.
With its rich and colorful history, Pennsylvania naturally boasts quite a bit of paranormal activity. That means we have a pretty good chance of experiencing the paranormal, especially if we visit known hotspots like the haunted Fulton Theatre in Pennsylvania. A few ghosts, in fact, have been seen over the years.
We’re in the midst of what just might be the most magical time of the year. A time when all corners of Pennsylvania transform into a spectacular wonderland, drenched in glittering lights. The most magical time of the year is also the perfect time to hit the highway on this Christmas lights road trip in […]
The post Everyone Should Take This Spectacular Holiday Trail Of Lights In Pennsylvania This Season appeared first on Only In Your State.
Gettysburg, hands down, earns props as one of the most haunted towns in the United States and most definitely in Pennsylvania. If you want to experience the paranormal, your best chance is a visit to the historical town that’s known for the bloodiest battle during the Civil War. You can’t travel far in Gettysburg without coming upon a spot that’s known for its paranormal history. However, here are a few of the lesser-known haunted spots in Gettysburg that are also worth a visit.
Pittsburghers know a good hoagie when they taste one. While we have an abundance of spots that serve scrumptious hoagies, only one earns the title of the Best Hoagie in Pittsburgh. Readers of Pittsburgh City Paper crowned the hoagies from Triangle Bar & Grill in Pittsburgh as the best in 2021. If you’ve not had […]
The post Triangle Bar & Grill In Pittsburgh, A Favorite For 40 Years, Earns Best Hoagie In City Recognition appeared first on Only In Your State.
We’re all creative in our own ways. How we channel that creativity, however, is as unique as we are as individuals. Whether you’ve got an invention you’d like assitance with or you just want to harness your creativity, you’ll find no better place to do either, and more, than Inventionland in Pittsburgh. Have you been […]
The post Channel Your Creativity With A Tour Of America’s Largest Invention Factory, Inventionland In Pittsburgh appeared first on Only In Your State.
Drive cautiously as you make your way through the enchanting town of Benezette, the perfect destination for a day trip in Pennsylvania. After all, you never know when an elk is casually going to wander in your path. The elk on the side of the road are just one hint that you’re in for a fun day in one of the most unique towns in America.
Drum roll, please. The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee has officially announced its “Trail of the Year” in Pennsylvania, an annual tradition that shines the spotlight on one of the state’s many picturesque trails. Brimming with natural beauty and attractions along the way, the 38-mile D&H Rail Trail has grabbed the title of Trail of the […]
The post D&H Rail Trail Shines As The Trail Of The Year In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
Pittsburghers know a thing or two about barbecue – really good barbecue. We’re pretty lucky to have some of the best of the best in the city, too. Ribs N Bread in Pittsburgh, for example, dishes up some of the most finger-licking good barbecue and fried chicken anywhere. Add a few scrumptious sides, and you’ll be treated to a delicious meal that leaves you stuffed and happy.
A trip to the aquarium usually means the unique opportunity to see a variety of fish, maybe even a few sharks and some dapper penguins. However, when you go to the PPG Aquarium in Pennsylvania, your visit is just beginning after you’ve visited the 45,000-square foot, two-story aquarium. After all, it’s housed right in The Pittsburgh Zoo, one reason it earned a spot on the list of the “35 Best Aquariums in America” by Always Pets.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Pennsylvania is for people who LOVE the Keystone State. We publish one Pennsylvania article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 0