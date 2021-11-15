ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Chris-Tia Donaldson, Founder Of TGIN Natural Hair Products, Dies

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qd3Bv_0cxE9u7w00
Photo: Getty Images

Chris-Tia Donaldson , founder of the Thank God It's Natural (TGIN) hair care products , has died following a years-long battle with cancer.

The hair car products creator's niece reported the news of her death on Sunday afternoon (November 14) via Instagram. Unofficial reports list Donaldson's age at 42.

"Rest easy @tginceo. We love you and will continue building your legacy and pursuing your mission," a tribute to the late executive on the social media platform reads.

Donaldson launched TGIN after a successful corporate career handling business with Fortune 500 companies. She earned a bachelors and law degree from Harvard University.

In 2015, at the age of 36, Donaldson was diagnosed with breast cancer and learned of the financial struggles many women diagnosed with the disease endure through treatment.

To help out and raise awareness on the issue, Donaldson created the TGIN Foundation to offer others going through medical treatment financial support.

Through her leadership, TGIN products can be found on shelves across the country at Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and more.

We send our condolences to her family and loved ones.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 38

Snoozin'
4d ago

Thank God she believes , thanks for the contribution to society and stay forever in love 🙏 RIP 🌹

Reply
16
DAWF
3d ago

May she RIP. Prayers and condolences to her family.

Reply
9
Related
WSFA

The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73

(AP) - Ronnie Wilson, multi-instrumentalist and founder of the popular R&B and funk group The Gap Band, has died. He was 73. His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, posted on Facebook that her husband died on Tuesday. “Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and...
THEATER & DANCE
purewow.com

The 16 Best Products for Thinning Hair

Maybe you’ve started to notice a few more strands than usual falling out in the shower. Maybe you’ve been struggling with hair loss for years now. Whatever the case, we’re willing to bet you want some of that old bounce and volume back on top. (We would know; we’re in the same thin-haired boat.) ﻿We researched the most effective ingredients and narrowed our list down to the 16 best products for thinning hair that has not only been proven scientifically to work, but also have stellar reviews from women who’ve tried and tested them, too. Read on to see which one might be the best solution to your particular hair woes.
HAIR CARE
CNET

Get 4 hair products for $20 at Sally Beauty

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've been looking for a good bargain on bulk hair care products at a reasonable price, this deal from Sally Beauty comes at a perfect time for you -- because you can now get four hair care products for only $20.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Best Hair Growth Products: Reviewing Top Hair Growth Vitamins

Though there are not many clinical studies that support the effectiveness of hair growth products, empirical evidence suggests that taking them may entirely change the overall appearance of your hair. As your hair roots are made up of protein cells and constantly need to be nourished, hair vitamins and supplements...
HAIR CARE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The best products for curly hair, from shampoos and masks to hair towels

When it comes to the best products for curly hair, there’s no one-size fits all routine that every single curl will love. Since beautiful curls come in all shapes and sizes (3a, 3c, 4a) – and there's zillions of options to choose from – it can be tricky to know where to start.
HAIR CARE
naturallycurly.com

10 Curly Hair Brands With Eco-Friendly Product Options

If there’s one lesson to be learned over the past year (and truthfully there are quite a few), it’s that the environment we live in—and the planet itself—is responsive to all of our small decisions. The food we eat, the clothes we wear, and the formulation and packaging of our go-to holy grail products can all have an effect on the state of our earth’s dynamic ecosystems. As the public conversation surrounding climate change becomes more commonplace and its effects become more immediate in media and in the minds of conscious consumers, beauty brands are slowly evolving to usher in a new era of sustainable products. It may involve a bit more searching than your typical product hunt, but there’s a growing pool of environmentally-savvy hair care brands that provide eco-friendly product options to take your textured and curly hair to the next level, from wash day to protective styling. If you’re ready to switch out some of your current product stash for a more sustainable alternative, let us fill you in on some top contenders. Scroll on for 10 hair care brands that are ready to take on the challenge.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#Harvard University#The Tgin Foundation#Target#Iheartradio
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Bring back hydration and shine with these hair products

Augustinus Bader skincare products entered the market just over three years ago and have really rocketed to success, winning more than 60 beauty industry awards and A-list celebrity fans. The line uses clean and sustainably-sourced ingredients and has a beautiful recyclable packaging. Now, Augustinus Bader is taking its TFC8 complex...
HAIR CARE
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Dorothy Steel, Black Panther Actress Dies

“Black Panther” actress Dorothy Steel, who rose to fame for beginning her acting career at the age of 88, has died at 95. Although it was a life-long dream to act, Steel did not begin to pursue acting until she was 88. At the age of 92, she made her feature film debut in one of the biggest roles in her movie career, as an elder tribal leader in the 2018 Marvel franchise blockbuster movie Black Panther.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
extratv

Actress Tawny Kitaen’s Cause of Death Revealed

Tawny Kitaen, the actress and ‘80s music-video vixen, died five months ago at 59, and now her cause of death has been revealed. A spokesperson from the Orange County Coroner’s Office tells People that Kitaen died from dilated cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease. The magazine notes that other contributing...
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy