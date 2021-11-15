Chris-Tia Donaldson, Founder Of TGIN Natural Hair Products, Dies

Photo: Getty Images

Chris-Tia Donaldson , founder of the Thank God It's Natural (TGIN) hair care products , has died following a years-long battle with cancer.

The hair car products creator's niece reported the news of her death on Sunday afternoon (November 14) via Instagram. Unofficial reports list Donaldson's age at 42.

"Rest easy @tginceo. We love you and will continue building your legacy and pursuing your mission," a tribute to the late executive on the social media platform reads.

Donaldson launched TGIN after a successful corporate career handling business with Fortune 500 companies. She earned a bachelors and law degree from Harvard University.



In 2015, at the age of 36, Donaldson was diagnosed with breast cancer and learned of the financial struggles many women diagnosed with the disease endure through treatment.

To help out and raise awareness on the issue, Donaldson created the TGIN Foundation to offer others going through medical treatment financial support.

Through her leadership, TGIN products can be found on shelves across the country at Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and more.

We send our condolences to her family and loved ones.

