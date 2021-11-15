Expert says Native Americans don't have issue with mascot names/logos

Is it offensive imagery or a myth created by 'cancel culture'?

Pennsylvania State Rep. Chris Rabb, wants to ban schools from using Native American mascots and logos, saying they are derogatory, and have a negative psychological and social impact on people with indigenous heritage.

But Tony Henson, President of the Native American Guardian Association, says that is a myth that has been propagated by the media.

“This is not an issue in Indian country, this is all being led by academia pretty much non-native academia, with a few activist Native Americans that are pushing this,” said Henson.

Henson telling the NewsRadio KDKA morning show that multiple independent national polls that have been conducted over the past 20 years reveal that about 80 to 90 percent of Native Americans have no problems with and support the respectful use of these names and images by sports teams.