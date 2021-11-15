ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Expert says Native Americans don't have issue with mascot names/logos

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQi8v_0cxE9Yu400

Is it offensive imagery or a myth created by 'cancel culture'?

Pennsylvania State Rep. Chris Rabb, wants to ban schools from using Native American mascots and logos, saying they are derogatory, and have a negative psychological and social impact on people with indigenous heritage.

But Tony Henson, President of the Native American Guardian Association, says that is a myth that has been propagated by the media.

“This is not an issue in Indian country, this is all being led by academia pretty much non-native academia, with a few activist Native Americans that are pushing this,” said Henson.

Henson telling the NewsRadio KDKA morning show that multiple independent national polls that have been conducted over the past 20 years reveal that about 80 to 90 percent of Native Americans have no problems with and support the respectful use of these names and images by sports teams.

Comments / 1

Related
360durango.com

Native American group sues to stop Colorado’s mascot ban

(The Center Square) – A Native American group this week filed a lawsuit alleging that a law barring public schools in Colorado from using Native American mascots and imagery is unconstitutional. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, in June signed Senate Bill 21-116into...
COLORADO STATE
kmaland.com

Push Continues in Iowa to Remove Native American Mascots in Schools

(Mason City) -- The Atlanta Braves are part of this year's World Series, and their name, imagery and chant face growing backlash to be replaced with something not related to Indigenous culture, as some other pro-teams have done. It's not just a pro-sports issue. In Iowa, there are new efforts...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
goodhousekeeping.com

16 Facts to Learn for Native American Heritage Month

There are over 9 million Native Americans and Native Alaskans living in the United States today. And with over 500 federally recognized tribes, there are hundreds of different cultures that are as unique as the people they represent. From artwork and literature, to cuisine and music, there is much to appreciate and learn.
SOCIETY
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
WELLESLEY, MA
arcamax.com

Heeding tribal leaders, states ban Native mascots

When Shawna Newcomb attended high school in Weymouth, Massachusetts, a decade ago, her team faced a rival nicknamed the “Wamps” after a local tribe — her tribe. Newcomb is a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag. As a cheerleader, she was expected to lead a chant of “Stomp the Wamps,” but she couldn’t bring herself to say the words.
WEYMOUTH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rabb
hotnewhiphop.com

Pressa Claims "Americans Got No Culture" & Criticizes People Calling Themselves "Black"

Of all the artists to ruffle feathers on social media, Pressa isn't usually one of them. The Canadian rapper has kept a relatively low profile outside of his public relationship with Coi Leray, but either than these two showing off their world for the masses, Pressa isn't a rapper that finds himself entangled with social media drama or backlash. That is until Thursday (November 11).
CELEBRITIES
Minnesota Reformer

‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday addressing violence against Indigenous communities. “These efforts are a matter of dignity,” Biden said during the opening ceremony for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. “That’s the foundation of our nation-to-nation partnership.” The executive order directs the departments of Justice, Interior, Homeland Security, and Health and […] The post ‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Mascots#Logos#Indian#Newsradio
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa schools move away from Native American mascots to eliminate stereotypes

The push to move away from Native American themed symbols and mascots continues in the state of Iowa. Within the state, there are 66 schools that use a Native American mascot to represent its district. Now that number is 65. On Monday, Mason City community school district voted to retire its "Mohawk" mascot.
IOWA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: White people aren’t history’s only aggressors

In his Saturday letter to the editor, Ricky Kendall attempted to teach everyone a history lesson. Unfortunately, Mr. Kendall must have missed a few days in class. He states that white people attacked Native Americans as savages, which is partly true. However, he omits that Native American raiding parties attacked and murdered other Native Americans and incoming Europeans. Additionally, Mr. Kendall states that white people kidnapped and enslaved residents of Africa, making them slaves. Africans enslaved other Africans and sold them to slave traders. Mr. Kendall must be thinking of the TV miniseries “Roots.”
SOCIETY
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy