ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

One killed Sunday morning in Moss Bluff crash

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oT4Du_0cxE9OK200

A Lake Charles women died Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Moss Bluff.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say the crash occurred around 6:00 am near the intersection of North Perkins Ferry Road and Highway 171.

The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Alicia D. Smith.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation revealed that Smith was traveling on N. Perkins Ferry Road when her vehicle exited the roadway while in a curve.

Smith was ejected from her vehicle as a result of the crash. The vehicle then reportedly caught fire due to damages sustained in the crash.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies say that Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Speed, they say, is also believed to be a factor.

Toxicology testing will be performed.

The investigation is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Thibodaux woman killed in head-on collision

A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 20 in Terrebonne Parish claimed the life of a Thibodaux woman. According to Louisiana State Police, shortly before midnight on Wednesday, police were notified of the incident on La. Hwy 20 near Vine Street.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Lafayette recovery home sustains major damage in Thursday fire

Firefighters are continuing to determine the cause of a fire at a Lafayette recovery home Thursday night that caused major damage to the building. LFD responded to a house fire at Oxford House Chateau, located at 2415 Verot School Road, shortly before 7:30 p.m. On scene, several occupants were outside reporting the home was on fire. The home was occupied by seven individuals; only three were in the home when the fire started.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lake Charles, LA
Accidents
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Moss Bluff, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
KATC News

Verot School Rd. house fire: extinguished

The fire is out tonight on Verot School Road, according to spokesperson with the Lafayette Fire Department. Lafayette firefighters and police were on the scene of a residential fire near the 2400 block of Verot School Road, in the vicinity of Camelia Boulevard and Ambassador Caffery.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluff#Accident#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
KATC News

Pilot killed, two injured in incident at Texas Air Force base

An Air Force pilot was killed and two others injured in an incident Friday at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas. The incident occurred at 10 a.m. Friday and involved two T-38C Talon trainer aircraft, the Air Force base said in a release on Facebook. One of the injured pilots was taken to a hospital in Del Rio, where they were treated and released. The other pilot is in critical condition and was evacuated by air to an Army medical center in San Antonio.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KATC News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting of 9-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE, La. – An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl that happened on November 2, 2021 on E Simcoe Street in Lafayette. Jonathon Viltz, 18, was picked up on warrants for three counts of attempted murder and booked into East Baton Rouge Correctional Center, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Police officer avoids rape charge, is sentenced to parole

A New Orleans police officer who lost his job after being accused of raping a woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge this week and was placed on probation. Ben Burford was charged with third-degree rape, but he pleaded guilty instead to indecent behavior with a juvenile older than 13 as part of a deal with prosecutors in the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy