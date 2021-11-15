ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

‘Nobody is above the law’: Man whose conviction was overturned talks about moving on

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269X1Z_0cxE94kl00

Hoang Vinh Pham speaks English haltingly, sometimes in broken phrases. Despite struggling for words on occasion, he speaks clearly and understands perfectly a concept that he said kept him going while sitting in Montana State Prison in Shelby.

“I don’t believe that they did right. Nobody is above the law,” Pham said. “They are supposed to follow the law and follow procedure. But they didn’t follow rules.”

Pham is referring to three law enforcement agents who noticed him heating a bowl of noodles at a gas station in Miles City in 2017. Pham was on his way from Butte to Minnesota to check out a car that was totaled. Three law enforcement officers – from the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Highway Patrol – were transporting nearly a half ton of marijuana for evidence storage in Billings.

Pham, according to court documents, was staring out the window at the van carrying the drugs, and Agent Richard Smith thought he looked nervous. The three agents knew that drug transport along the highway was common and there’d been several arrests of Vietnamese people for trafficking along Interstate 94, so they decided to question Pham.

Pham’s broken English apparently added to the suspicion. After some questioning and confrontation, officers searched the car Pham said he had borrowed from a friend to see his wrecked car, and when they looked, they discovered marijuana.

Pham was eventually tried and convicted of felony possession with intent to distribute, sentenced to 15 years in prison, and assessed more than $16,000 in fines.

However, after more than four years in prison, the Montana State Supreme Court overturned his conviction and the reasons behind it unanimously, saying that search and seizure was unconstitutional, therefore setting Pham free.

“I knew if I got to see the bosses, they’d understand,” Pham said.

Today, Pham is back in Washington, living with a brother and trying to find a job. It’s admittedly not easy trying to explain where you were for the past four years. It’s even harder – in English or Vietnamese – to explain an overturned conviction.

“I am starting over,” Pham said.

He came out of prison with just a pair of sweatpants and a couple of T-shirts. The rest of things were gone. What money he had with him, he said was of little help because it was in the form of check – yet he had no bank account for a deposit.

When in prison, he lost his cell phone, and all of his personal possessions. He doesn’t have the international contacts and lost touch with family members and friends.

And his girlfriend.

Even he understands that she probably wouldn’t wait some fraction of the 15-year sentence for him to return.

“She said she wouldn’t wait for me,” Pham said. “And I can’t contact people in Vietnam. They moved. I don’t know where they are at.”

Still, he said he’s grateful for his freedom and still believes that no one is above the law – a phrase he repeated often during an interview with the Daily Montanan.

The Supreme Court’s rebuke of the officers who detained and ultimately arrested Pham was clear, “Based on this scant information, we see no objective data or resulting suspicion justifying Agent Smith’s seizure of Pham.”

“I was just wasting my time. I was stressed out,” Pham said. “And that still causes me a lot of mental problems.”

The court warned that not using proper law enforcement tools to detain, arrest or search residents leads to them being treated like “second-class citizens.”

As Pham sat in prison, waiting for the appeals process, speaking little English, he said one thought gave him comfort.

“I was thinking about how to keep close to my family,” Pham said. “And I was dreaming about how I would start my life again.”

The post ‘Nobody is above the law’: Man whose conviction was overturned talks about moving on appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Montanan

‘An Absurd Result’ looks at first Montana case of DNA-overturned conviction

When Jule Banville first met Linda Glantz, she knew she had the story of a lifetime. Really, it’s a story of at least several lifetimes – one of Linda Glantz, one of Jimmy Ray Bromgard and one of Ronald Tipton. It’s also a story about science, justice and the letter of the law. And, it’s […] The post ‘An Absurd Result’ looks at first Montana case of DNA-overturned conviction appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Healthcare officials say they’ll follow CMS rules, not HB702, in order to keep operating

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte “reaffirmed” Montana’s vaccine mandate ban, a state law that was passed by the Legislature earlier this year that disallowed many employers from requiring vaccines as a condition of employment. But while a federal court halted a vaccine or testing requirement developed by Occupational Safety and Health Administration from going into effect, many […] The post Healthcare officials say they’ll follow CMS rules, not HB702, in order to keep operating appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Gunfight: A Montanan’s fight against the gun industry (from the inside out)

In his book “Gunfight,” Kalispell-based former gun industry executive Ryan Busse makes the case that the National Rifle Association is at the heart of our national political divide.   Busse connects the NRA’s use of conspiracy and fear to drive memberships and points out that people have begun to carry AR-15s into government buildings, something the […] The post Gunfight: A Montanan’s fight against the gun industry (from the inside out) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#Montana State Prison#Billings#Vietnamese
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtva.com

Executed inmate leaves letter about missing sister-in-law

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — The state of Mississippi carried out its first execution in nine years Wednesday by putting a local killer to death at his request. David Neal Cox died at 6:12 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter at a home in Sherman in 2010.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
1380kcim.com

Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Ohio Capital Journal

House GOP passes bill removing training, background checks for concealed guns

The Ohio House passed legislation Wednesday allowing Ohioans aged 21-and-up to carry concealed weapons without undergoing any background check or firearms training. Under current law, Ohioans must complete eight hours of training and pass a background check via their local sheriff for a five-year, concealed carry  license. The legislation would remove the requirement to seek […] The post House GOP passes bill removing training, background checks for concealed guns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy