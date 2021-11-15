One in three Republicans think Trump will be reinstated by the end of year – an increase of a third on last month

One in three Republicans are clinging to the fantasy that Donald Trump is going to be reinstated as president by the end of 2021, an increase of a third from last month.

A new YouGov poll shows support for the ‘Big Lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen and Mr Trump would be returned to the White House is strengthening.

Trump backers such as MyPillow guy Mike Lindell touted 13 August as ‘Reinstatement Day’ , when the 2020 election results would be overturned.

After that prediction failed to materialise, a YouGov October poll found 22 percent of Republicans voters said it was either “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that Mr Trump would reclaim the presidency.

That figure has shot up in a November survey, with 28 per cent of Republicans now saying it is either “very likely” (13 per cent) or “somewhat likely” (15 per cent) that Trump will be reinstated.

Mr Lindell and former Trump lawyer Sydney Powell’s have continued to push false allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections, which have helped to spread doubt about the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory.

Mr Trump himself has openly embraced the conspiracy theories, telling confidantes in June that he expected to be return to the presidency by Auust .

The bizarre claim led a top official from the Department of Homeland Security to raise concerns that the false claims could lead to more political violence from Trump supporters.