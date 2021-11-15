ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

One in three Republicans think Trump will be reinstated by the end of year – an increase of a third on last month

By Bevan Hurley
 4 days ago

One in three Republicans are clinging to the fantasy that Donald Trump is going to be reinstated as president by the end of 2021, an increase of a third from last month.

A new YouGov poll shows support for the ‘Big Lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen and Mr Trump would be returned to the White House is strengthening.

Trump backers such as MyPillow guy Mike Lindell touted 13 August as ‘Reinstatement Day’ , when the 2020 election results would be overturned.

After that prediction failed to materialise, a YouGov October poll found 22 percent of Republicans voters said it was either “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that Mr Trump would reclaim the presidency.

That figure has shot up in a November survey, with 28 per cent of Republicans now saying it is either “very likely” (13 per cent) or “somewhat likely” (15 per cent) that Trump will be reinstated.

Mr Lindell and former Trump lawyer Sydney Powell’s have continued to push false allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections, which have helped to spread doubt about the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory.

Mr Trump himself has openly embraced the conspiracy theories, telling confidantes in June that he expected to be return to the presidency by Auust .

The bizarre claim led a top official from the Department of Homeland Security to raise concerns that the false claims could lead to more political violence from Trump supporters.

Dallas News

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel concedes that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, sort of

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s hand-picked leader of the GOP conceded Thursday something the former president has not: “Joe Biden won the election.”. But Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, was quick to muddy that declaration by echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that serious questions remain about fraud that might have tipped the outcome.
arizonadailyindependent.com

Majority of Arizona Republicans Want Former President Trump To Make A Comeback

Despite the nearly three years until the next presidential election, a new poll by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) finds that more than half of Arizona Republicans believe Donald Trump should follow in Grover Cleveland’s footsteps and become the first former president in more than a century to seek the office after losing re-election. The poll finds that, should he decide to run, Trump would be a prohibitive favorite in the race for the GOP nomination, running far ahead of any competitor in a crowded field.
The Independent

GOP congressman vows to oppose ‘loser’ Trump if former president runs again

A Republican congressman in Ohio is vowing to do whatever he can to stop former President Donald Trump from attaining the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in a scathing interview.Speaking with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Rep Anthony Gonzalez tore into the former president, who he said was a “loser” who was refusing to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.“We have to be a party of truth, and the cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6th. The former president lied to us. He lied to every...
