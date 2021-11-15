ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembrance set at Florida aquarium for 'Dolphin Tale' star

By Via AP news wire
Several events are planned this weekend in remembrance of Winter the marine mammal star of the “Dolphin Tale” movies that died at age 16.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced a “celebration of life” beginning Saturday through Wednesday. Fans can bring remembrances to the aquarium, which will cut its admission to $16 over the weekend to match Winter's age.

An early Saturday tribute is planned on Clearwater Beach for staff, interns and volunteers.

The aquarium also will have special presentations, visual tributes and original footage of Winter's 2005 rescue on Florida's east coast after her tail became tangled in a crab trap rope.

That led to the unprecedented development of a prosthetic tail for the dolphin, which was chronicled in the 2011 “Dolphin Tale” film. A sequel was released in 2014.

Winter's recovery and resilience made her a hero to many people around the world, especially children with disabilities or serious illnesses. Tens of thousands of people have sent messages to the aquarium since the dolphin died last Thursday of an inoperable intestinal problem.

A private memorial is set for Saturday evening at the aquarium that people can attend virtually at RememberingWinter.com.

