Howard University Reaches Agreement With Student Protesters

There is breaking news in the nation's capital and it is not coming from Capitol Hill. After more than a month of protesting, student activists have reached an agreement with administrators at Howard University to end the occupation of the Armour J. Blackburn Center.

"Howard University is pleased to announce we have come to an agreement with the students who occupied Blackburn, and will share a longer message from Dr. Wayne Frederick on this topic later today," a university spokesperson tweeted .

Students who had occupied the Armour J. Blackburn Center for more than a month in hopes of better living conditions also celebrated the agreement.

"Good Morning! It’s #BlackburnTakeover Day 34 and [its] the last day of this historic occupation. We won. We aren’t done though. We are continuing to come for every thing we are entitled to. [We are] fired up and ready to work," one student wrote .

More details regarding the agreement that students and administrators have reached will be shared in the coming days.

