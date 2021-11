Mitchell Robinson has brought his best self to the court following his extensive time off with injuries, showing the Knicks just what he may be worth this offseason. One of the biggest questions going into the summer after the remarkable postseason run was “what does the future hold for Mitchell Robinson?”. The big man has always been a somewhat divisive figure amongst the fanbase when it comes to conversation about potential salaries and long-term importance. Whatever concerns were held about him prior were increased exponentially with his injury-riddled 2020–21 campaign.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO