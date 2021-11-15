Elevating Your ADR Game: Useful Insights and Perspectives
By James W. Borkowski
Law.com
4 days ago
'Never Split the Difference' will transform your negotiation skills. Welcome to the first in a series of articles/discussions that will be based upon books written by experts in the field of negotiation tactics. These works are by authors who...
An extremely rare original copy of the US constitution was sold Thursday for $43 million -- a world record for a historical document at auction, Sotheby's said. A Sotheby's spokesman said the sale -- for $43.2 million including commissions -- was a world record for a historical document offered at auction.
“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” is two documentaries in one. It’s a film about the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut, and on that score it covers most of the bases and captures what it was that made Vonnegut the quintessential pop-philosopher novelist of his era — the quips and catchphrases and sci-fi curlicues, the whimsically upbeat cynicism of his chain-smoking Mark-Twain-of-the-counterculture image, the way that, in “Slaughterhouse-Five” (1969), he took his experiences as a witness to the bombing of Dresden in World War II and turned them into a mythology of war that caught the despair and bitter insanity...
Some time ago, then-Secretary of Education Richard Riley said, “We are currently preparing students for jobs that don't yet exist, using technologies that haven't been invented, in order to solve problems we don't even know are problems yet.”
Taking this to heart, many educators intensified their schools’ focus on students’ skills development, problem solving abilities and strategies, and general analytic acumen. One of the areas of education that has recently garnered attention in the quest to properly...
Increased diversity on arbitral tribunals is key to ensuring the integrity and efficacy of proceedings. Lack of diversity in the business of law is a well-documented problem. Women make up little more than a quarter of partners at 10 of the most prestigious firms on either side of the Atlantic, according to research by diversity-analytics company Pirical. In the United States, the number of minority partners is 10.9% and racial minorities make up about 8% of UK-based partners at elite British firms. Research also shows that intersectionality (the combination of different elements of a person’s identity which can be subject to discrimination) compounds work-based inequalities. For instance, the 2020 Vault/MCCA Law Firm Diversity Survey, which reflects the responses of 90% of the AmLaw 100, reported that only 3.88% of partners are women in any minority category.
This article appeared in Cybersecurity Law & Strategy, an ALM publication for privacy and security professionals, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Corporate Counsel, Internet and Tech Practitioners, In-House Counsel. Visit the website to learn more. Consider this scenario: You’re a law firm accountant. Early one...
Comments / 0