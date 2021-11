Businesses are making great strides in managing the entire length and breadth of their product portfolios. Many are keen on making the most out of the post-pandemic digital transformation rush so as to systematically implement advanced practices which not only optimize but protect their products’ value and presence, lest another disaster strikes. To further this, it is essential to exploit products and their entire data to the best of their ability, and leverage digitally enhanced information management practices. That is where robust Product Information Management (PIM) systems capable of excellent data management, uncomplicated integration of all verticals, reduction in complexity of operations, and automation of repetitive tasks at the enterprise level come into the picture.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO