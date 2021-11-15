ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickup truck hits power pole in Silver Lake, thousands without electricity

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A pickup crashed into a power pole in Silver Lake today, resulting in a power outage in the area.

The crash was reported about 4:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of Micheltorena Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street, and the pickup hit the pole and caught fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was notified. About 2,500 utility customers were affected, according to reports from the scene.

