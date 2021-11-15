ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maxwell sex crimes trial to begin two years after Epstein death

By JOHN THYS, Laura Cavanaugh, Johannes EISELE, Peter HUTCHISON, HO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDcCH_0cxE5H0700
Ghislaine Maxwell faces six counts, including sex trafficking during her trial in New York /AFP

Jury selection in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex crimes trial begins in earnest this week 15 months after the British socialite was charged with recruiting a network of underage girls for late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 59-year-old daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted in New York of sex trafficking minors for Epstein, her former lover who killed himself in prison over two years ago.

Following the death of Epstein -- a multimillion-dollar money manager who befriended countless celebrities including Britain's Prince Andrew -- prosecutors vowed to pursue co-conspirators, resulting in Maxwell's arrest in July 2020.

She has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she has repeatedly complained of unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

"I have been assaulted and abused for almost a year and a half," she said in comments carried by Britain's Mail on Sunday, adding that guards interrupt her sleep and shine bright lights in her eyes.

"I am weak, I am frail. I have no stamina. I am tired. I don't even have shoes which fit properly. They feed me rotten food. One apple had maggots in it. I have not been allowed to exercise," she said, also complaining of rats in her cell.

Maxwell's alleged crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004, and relate to four unnamed women, including two who say they were just 14 and 15 years old when they were sexually abused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejeFq_0cxE5H0700
Britain's Prince Andrew has vehemently denied claims he had sex with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 /AFP

Prosecutors say Maxwell befriended girls with shopping and movie theater trips, later coaxing them into giving Epstein nude massages at his various residences during which he would engage in sex acts before giving them money.

US government attorneys say she sometimes participated in the alleged abuse, at her London home and at Epstein's properties in Manhattan, Palm Beach and New Mexico.

Epstein, 66, died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, in what New York's official coroner ruled a suicide.

In-person jury selection in Maxwell's trial starts Tuesday with opening arguments on November 29. The trial, taking place in a federal court in Manhattan, is expected to last six weeks.

She has pleaded not guilty to all six counts, which include sex trafficking of a minor, and faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

French-born Maxwell has also been charged with two counts of perjury, which are due to be tried after her sex crimes trial.

The perjury counts relate to testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9PL1_0cxE5H0700
Maxwell, pictured in 2003, faces an effective life sentence if found guilty of recruiting underage girls for late financier Jeffrey Epstein /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Giuffre alleges that Epstein used to lend her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates, including Prince Andrew.

Maxwell, a long-time friend of Andrew is known to have introduced the prince to Epstein.

Giuffre has sued the royal in New York, alleging he had sex with her more than 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under American law.

The civil lawsuit is expected to be heard before a jury in late 2022.

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, has not been criminally charged and has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations.

Giuffre, now 38, is not part of the criminal case against Maxwell.

The indictment centers on four women referred to as minor victims one, two, three and four.

- Plea deal -

They are expected to testify that Maxwell operated a ring of young females who were taken across state lines to provide sexual messages for Epstein for which they received hundreds of dollars.

The defense argue that Maxwell is only being tried because Epstein escaped justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaJEx_0cxE5H0700
Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a New York jail in 2019, was charged with trafficking minors for sex /Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department/AFP/File

They intend to challenge the accusers' memories of the decades-old events.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages, but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal struck with the then-state prosecutor.

His suicide deprived dozens of his accusers their day in court and launched countless conspiracy theories, including that he was killed to protect powerful friends.

Maxwell has been denied bail six times since her arrest in New Hampshire, with judges deeming her a flight risk.

She is unlikely to testify.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Jeffrey Epstein faces trial by proxy: Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (AP) — After disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide behind bars, a judge invited his accusers to court to vent their anger at a man they called a coward for taking his own life to escape accountability for sexually abusing them. Support local journalism reporting on your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
New York Post

Prospective Ghislaine Maxwell juror dismissed because he met Jeffrey Epstein

A prospective Ghislaine Maxwell juror was dismissed from the selection process Thursday because he met multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while working in the financial industry years ago. The prospective panelist, who was not identified in court, told Judge Alison Nathan that he works as an arbitrator and was introduced to...
BROOKLYN, NY
BET

Is R. Kelly Still Controlling Joycelyn Savage?

The parents of R. Kelly’s girlfriend are accusing him of controlling her from jail as he awaits sentencing, charging that the only way they can reach their daughter is through the artist’s entourage. Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage have been attempting to reunite with Joycelyn, 26, since Kelly was found guilty...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Maxwell
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Shore News Network

Texas Man Who Allegedly Murdered 18 Elderly Women Over Two-Year Period Begins Trial

A man who allegedly murdered and burglarized 18 elderly women over a two-year period in the Dallas, Texas, area began trial on Monday, the Associated Press reported. Billy Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if he’s convicted of murdering Lu Thi Harris, 81, according to the AP. Chemirmir pleaded not guilty and prosecutors didn’t pursue the death penalty for the charge.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Judge throws out two Malcolm X murder convictions

A New York judge on Thursday threw out the convictions of two men imprisoned for decades over the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X, acknowledging a gross miscarriage of justice in one of the most high-profile murders in American history. Judge Ellen Biben granted the exonerations of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam to a burst of applause from the courtroom, a historic move that amends the narrative behind one of the US civil rights movement's deepest wounds. "I regret that this court cannot fully undo the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and give you back the many years that were lost," the judge told Aziz and the family of Islam, who died in 2009. For more than half a century the official record has held that three members of the Black nationalist group Nation of Islam -- which Malcolm X had recently renounced -- shot the iconic leader when he arrived to speak at the podium of a Harlem ballroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Sex Crimes#Perjury#British
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

Man who stabbed 21 Savage’s brother to death sentenced in London

A man who fatally stabbed the brother of rapper 21 Savage was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison. The crime occurred last year on Nov. 22 in Brixton, London. According to the Daily Beast, 21 Savage’s 27-year-old brother Terrell Davis-Emmons got into a confrontation with Tyrece Fuller as he was going to run errands for his grandmother. Both men pulled out their knives after an argument but Davis-Emmons put his machete back into its sheath and that’s when Fuller stabbed him with a six-inch blade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy