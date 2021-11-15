ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard University says it has reached an agreement with student protesters

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - After 33 days of student sit-ins over housing conditions that included students living in tents, Howard University officials say they have reached an agreement with the protesters...

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in an address to students on Friday that he is listening to concerns from students as protests continue on campus. “I hear the concerns, I want to be absolutely clear about that,” Frederick said. “Rather than continue to put out a counternarrative through the media and social media, which I know has been frustrating … what we have tried to do is focus on the issues at hand and to manage those issues as well as we can.”
