Howard University says it has reached an agreement with student protesters

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The University of California system has no plans to bring back standardized testing as part of its admissions requirements.
“UC will continue to practice test-free admissions now and into the future,” UC Provost Michael Brown told to UC Board of Regents Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In May of 2020, a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the UC Board of Regents voted unanimously to suspend the SAT/ACT requirement for all freshman applicants through at least the fall of 2024.
Although the requirement was dropped, it still left open the door for UC schools to consider standardized...
