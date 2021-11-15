ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Early morning fire destroys Thomasville home

By Madison Forsey
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One family has nothing left after a house fire early Monday morning.

“We had all of our Thanksgivings and Christmases and good times and bad times, all that stuff,” Charles Harp said.

He’s talking about his mom, Susan Ice’s house. His mom and brother still lived in the home. It’s hard for him to pick a favorite memory from inside the home, but now the memories are all he has.

“It’s bad, there’s nothing left, nothing, it’s gutted,” Harp said. “Everything that was in the building was gone, everything that was in the house got burnt up, if it’s not burnt up its smoke damaged so bad.”

Ice lived in the home for 21 years. She was at work early Monday morning when a neighbor heard something strange and called 911.

Multiple fire fighting units in Davidson County responded. Investigators haven’t released a cause. They tell FOX8 they are sure the fire started in or around a barn that was in the backyard.

“I looked out the window and my whole back yard looked like it was glowing orange,” said Teresa Jackson, who lives next door.

Neighbors banged on their door early Monday morning telling them to get outside. The fire spread so quickly next door, they worried it would spread to their home. As it got lighter, they realized the fire next door melted the siding off of their house.

Ice and her other son are staying at a motel and the Red Cross is assisting them.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYQYT_0cxE1uqG00
    Early morning fire destroys Thomasville home (credit: Teresa Jackson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2px0gH_0cxE1uqG00
    Early morning fire destroys Thomasville home (credit: Teresa Jackson)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

1 wanted, 2 arrested after shooting injures 1 in Eden

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and a third person is wanted after a shooting in Eden, according to a news release from Eden police. At 4:17 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Riverview Street on a report someone had been shot. The 911 […]
EDEN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, NC
Crime & Safety
Thomasville, NC
Accidents
City
Thomasville, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County neighbors say road construction damaged their cars

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People living along McPherson Clay Road in Guilford County want someone to pay for the damage road construction did to their vehicles. Over the summer, NCDOT and a private contractor, Carolina Road Solutions, started repairing and resurfacing the road. Neighbors tell FOX8 they were happy to see the repairs start, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Person shot at 4th of July Park in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person was shot at a Kernersville park on Wednesday night, according to Kernersville police. The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at Fourth of July Park on West Mountain Street. Police have not released any information on the identity or condition of the victim, or the circumstances leading up to the […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Fighting#Accident#Wghp#Thanksgivings#Christmases#The Red Cross
FOX8 News

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
FOX8 News

‘Clandestine laboratory’ found at Greensboro apartment complex after police receive call about suspicious activity

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say they found a ‘clandestine laboratory’ used to make drugs in a Greensboro apartment. On Wednesday afternoon, police shut down Adams Farm Parkway between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive due to an investigation. The investigation is centered around the 1302 building at the Advenir at Adam’s Farm complex after […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigators say most targeted shootings are crimes of ‘opportunity’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The number of shootings and concerning crimes in Winston-Salem continues to climb Wednesday, as authorities open up another shooting investigation involving vehicles. Just after midnight, authorities responded to a “shots fired” call in the 4100 block of Salem Spring Court. Police said two people were in their vehicle when three people […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington police identify suspect wanted in deadly shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting last week, according to a news release. Rasheem Leondre Currie, 28, of Burlington, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Officers were called to the 500 block of Cameron Street on Nov. […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy