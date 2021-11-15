THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One family has nothing left after a house fire early Monday morning.

“We had all of our Thanksgivings and Christmases and good times and bad times, all that stuff,” Charles Harp said.

He’s talking about his mom, Susan Ice’s house. His mom and brother still lived in the home. It’s hard for him to pick a favorite memory from inside the home, but now the memories are all he has.

“It’s bad, there’s nothing left, nothing, it’s gutted,” Harp said. “Everything that was in the building was gone, everything that was in the house got burnt up, if it’s not burnt up its smoke damaged so bad.”

Ice lived in the home for 21 years. She was at work early Monday morning when a neighbor heard something strange and called 911.

Multiple fire fighting units in Davidson County responded. Investigators haven’t released a cause. They tell FOX8 they are sure the fire started in or around a barn that was in the backyard.

“I looked out the window and my whole back yard looked like it was glowing orange,” said Teresa Jackson, who lives next door.

Neighbors banged on their door early Monday morning telling them to get outside. The fire spread so quickly next door, they worried it would spread to their home. As it got lighter, they realized the fire next door melted the siding off of their house.

Ice and her other son are staying at a motel and the Red Cross is assisting them.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

Early morning fire destroys Thomasville home (credit: Teresa Jackson)

