Cleveland City Council to vote on banning the release of large numbers of balloons into sky

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Council is set to vote on banning the release of large numbers of balloons into the atmosphere.

The emergency ordinance no. 1022-2021 listed in t onight’s meeting agenda is headed up by Council Members Kevin Bishop, Brian Kazy and Anthony Brancatelli.

The bill doesn’t completely ban balloon releases, just any release of 10 or more balloons in a 24-hour period.

The concern is that many balloons released into the environment is littering and could potentially disrupt electric utilities service and even threaten wildlife.

A report says about 18,000 balloons or pieces of balloons made of mylar or latex were found during Alliance of the Great Lakes beach clean-ups between 2016 and 2018.

And of course we can’t forget Cleveland’s disastrous Balloonfest ’86 . What was supposed to show the world a city on the rise, quickly turned into a calamity; causing multiple accidents and hampering the search for two missing fishermen in Lake Erie.

There are a few exceptions in the bill for large balloon releases, including releases by a governmental agency for scientific or meteorological purposes; hot air balloons that are recovered after launching; or balloons released indoors.

You can read the bill here:

If it gets a “yes” vote of two-thirds of all council members and the mayor approves it, it’ll take effect immediately.

