Morgan Wallen Announces Two Stops In Missouri On 'The Dangerous Tour'

Photo: Getty Images

Country music star Morgan Wallen surprised his fans Monday morning (November 15) by announcing 'The Dangerous Tour,' captioning his social media posts with "Here we come."

The tour kicks off in February of 2022. Wallen also announced that special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet will accompany him at specific stops along the tour.

Pre-sale tickets for the first half of his shows go on sale Tuesday (November 16) at 10 a.m. To get the code, you have to text 865-351-6290.

If you miss the pre-sale, tickets for the first half of his shows (February 3 to May 14) go on sale Friday morning (November 19) at 10 a.m and tickets for the other half of his shows (May 15 to September 24) go on sale December 3 at 10 a.m.

With 46 stops on the tour, two of them will be in Missouri. Wallen will perform in Kansas City on April 30 and in St. Louis on August 27.

The Dangerous Tour Dates :