ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McConnell tried to disinvite Trump from Biden inaugural, book claims

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ffcJ_0cxE1VyD00

( The Hill ) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reportedly tried to disinvite former President Trump from President Biden ’s inauguration in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a new book.

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl writes in his new book that McConnell sought to have Trump removed from the Biden inauguration guest list because he “felt he could not give Trump another opportunity to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” according to an excerpt of “Betrayal” obtained by Politico .

McConnell wanted the four congressional leaders to tell Trump he had been disinvited from the constitutionally mandated event, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) rejected the plans, “arguing it would be an important message of unity” to have Trump be at the Capitol for the official transfer of power, Karl writes.

According to Karl, a top McConnell adviser then told Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows , that the Republican leader wanted to disinvite him from the gathering, and McCarthy separately informed the White House that McConnell wanted to disinvite the outgoing president from the event, prompting Trump to announce on Twitter that he had decided not to attend the inauguration.

That tweet, Politico noted, was the final one posted on his Twitter account before he was banned from the platform.

Karl’s book is set to be released on Tuesday.

The Hill reached out to Trump and McConnell for comment.

The new reporting from Karl further illustrates the deteriorating relationship between the former president and Republican leader.

Most recently, Trump has been knocking McConnell for voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill along with 18 other Senate Republicans.

In a statement on Saturday , the former president called the Republican leader an “Old Crow” while criticizing his decision to vote with Democrats on advancing the $1.2 trillion piece of legislation to Biden’s desk for final approval, contending that it will jeopardize their chances of securing reelection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

DeSantis claims Biden running 'clandestine' flights to send migrants to Florida, but the routine transport also occurred under Trump

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration did brief the Florida governor's office about the flights -- and that similar transports occurred during the Trump era.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Senate Republicans#Abc News#The White House#Trump For Pence
The Independent

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald will risk 2024 run despite his ‘humiliating’ 2020 defeat

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again – she now believes he could try to regain the White House in 2024. “I thought it was impossible because he got defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I believed he would never put himself at the risk of suffering that kind of narcissistic injury again,” Ms Trump told The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast. But the Republicans have regained some ground since Mr Trump’s 2020 loss and they could do devastating damage to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy