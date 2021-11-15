ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

She was named North Carolina School Psychologist of the Year, but she prefers to think of herself as ‘Number 1 Encourager’

By Cindy Farmer
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOOgL_0cxE1SK200

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Watching Amber Gibson interact with her students, you can tell she really loves her job.

As a school psychologist, she’s trained in areas like intervention, data analysis, consultation, and crisis prevention. But her favorite part, she says, is being the number one “encourager!”

“My goal is to make sure that every child feels that they can be successful at something,” says Gibson. “It doesn’t matter what it is. It can be mastering phonics, doing single-digit addition. It can be writing that perfect sentence, but I want that child to know I got this and I can do this if I put my mind to it.”

The Coronavirus pandemic changed a lot for her. She says it was hard not being able to see her students in person, every day.

“We really shifted our focus to on mental health for our students and making sure that we were getting them in contact with agencies that could provide support and also making sure students were getting the education that they possibly could,” she says. “I felt like I saw a different child when I was working with them, through a camera, you know, there are a lot more shy, reserved, and you know, sometimes I have to egg them on to get them on camera, but it was just for a minute. And then we noticed that they started losing interest in academics and everything and pulling back and just staying at home and, you know, playing video games or whatever. So we really tried to just check in on them during the pandemic. And we’re really glad that everyone came back with a mask on and, you know, be in person again.”

Because of her caring ways, she was recently named the North Carolina School Psychologist of the year. But it almost didn’t happen. When she got nominated, she thought it was spam mail! “I don’t know what this mail is for. And then, so I was like, well, let me read it just to be sure.”

Encouraged by her sister, she filled out the forms and sent them in. The next email notified her that she had won! Her family and friends were in attendance when she accepted the award. “It was just fluttering feelings and knowing having my daughter there with me, you know, showing her that, you know, we can, as long as we put our minds to it and set some goals, we could accomplish anything,” she said.

But she’s not finished yet.

“There’s so much I want to do, um, in the field of school psychology, um, besides I want to step out of the schools as well. I want to provide support and services to, um, families that can’t always get access to the schools or might need some guidance. I like doing that. I like advocacy. Um, I like advocacy for our profession, and I just want to keep growing,” Gibson said.

And being an example for the students she serves.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
higherperspectives.com

9-year-old Girl With Autism Starts College With An IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein And Stephen Hawking

Meet the 9-year-old girl who is making worldwide headlines all the way from Mexico City. The little girl is blowing everyone's mind with her intelligence and academic ability. The best part is that along with her success she is removing the stigma associated with autism and proving to everyone, including herself that not even a developmental disorder can get in the way of strong will and intellect.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Education
KVCR NEWS

The ER charged him $6,589.77 for 6 stitches, a cost that led his wife to avoid the ER

Jason and DeeAnn Dean recently relocated to her hometown of Dellrose, Tenn., where she grew up on a farm. Both in their late 40s, they're trying to start a green dream business that combines organic farming with a health and wellness consulting company. They want to inspire people to grow their own food in this fertile rolling farmland just north of the border with Alabama.
HEALTH
FOX8 News

Thomasville woman needs life-saving double-lung transplant

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville woman in need of life-saving surgery is being helped by her community and family. Back in August, Tracy White was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis as a result of a battle with COVID-19. As she awaits her turn to be placed on a lung transplant list, her daughter Kahla […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Psychology#Mental Health#Wghp#The North Carolina School
FOX8 News

Protests at ECU continue after fraternity drink tampering allegations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a week, the fight to be a voice to the voiceless continues on East Carolina University’s campus and students are taking a stand with survivors. The stand is called “Stand With Survivors March.” Students marched through part of the campus earlier on Wednesday hoping to get the university leaders’ attention. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
lowerbuckstimes.com

Recognizing school psychologists

U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Jimmy Panetta, John Katko and Judy Chu introduced a resolution to recognize the week of Nov. 8 as National School Psychology Week. This resolution seeks to honor the more than 35,000 practicing school psychologists in the United States for their work in providing a supportive and encouraging learning environment for all students.
EDUCATION
The Baltimore Sun

Nurses from University of Maryland to graduate early and head to the pandemic front lines

Seeking to ease a nursing shortage exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Maryland School of Nursing will allow nursing students to exit a bit early and begin working in the field. It’s the fourth time the school has approved such a move, which affects students scheduled to graduate Dec. 23. The students have been encouraged to pursue positions in the state’s health care ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Thanksgiving Gatherings And COVID Concerns As Holidays Approach, Q & A With Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBS) — Many Americans are looking forward to a more “normal” holiday season this year, but will the rise in COVID cases in Massachusetts and other parts of New England put a wrench in those best-laid plans? Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer the latest questions about Thanksgiving as it pertains to the coronavirus. Q: Doctor, is it true that a recent survey found that many Americans plan to play it safe again this year? A: Yes. A national survey by Ohio State University found that when it comes to holiday gatherings, half of Americans will ask guests about their...
FESTIVAL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy