Primary In Congressional Race Settled After Overseas Ballots Counted

The official results are in from the District 20 Congressional special primary.

After all valid overseas ballots were counted on Friday, healthcare executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was declared the winner of the Democrat primary for the seat left vacant when Alcee Hastings died. She beat Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness by four votes.

The district covers portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Holness performed very well in his home county, failed to get enough support from voters to the north.

Cherfilus-McCormick will face Republican Jason Mariner, as well as a Libertarian and two no party affiliated candidates in the January 11th general election.