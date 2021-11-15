ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mar-a-Lago Trespasser Has Been Deported To China

By Joel Malkin
 4 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

A Chinese woman convicted of trespassing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents has been deported.

Federal authorities confirm that Yujing Zhang was sent back to her home country over the weekend.

She was sentenced to eight months in prison, but was held three times longer due to deportation delays during the pandemic. Zhang was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019.

The woman told a judge she went to Mar-a-Lago to meet then President Trump and to make friends.

She had four cell phones, a computer and an external hard drive in her possession leading to speculation that she could be a spy, but Zhang never faced espionage charges.

