Governor DeSantis Wants To See Action In Cuba

Calls for Cuban freedom continue in South Florida as protests are expected today on the communist island.

Speaking from Miami's Freedom Tower, Governor Ron DeSantis says we need to do more as a country to stand for people who are fighting for freedom.

DeSantis feels the Biden Administration needs to do more.

The Biden Administration says its waiting to unveil its policy toward Cuba as they consider the best way forward and what happens today could play a role in that.

DeSantis announcing a $20-million investment is being made to repair the Freedom Tower so it can continue to be a symbol of hope for those fighting on the communist island.

Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images