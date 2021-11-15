ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Where's the wasabi? 7-Eleven is sued over snack mix

By Jonathan Stempel
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSvyj_0cxDwxHQ00
REUTERS/Issei Kato (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - 7-Eleven, the convenience chain known for Slurpees and Big Gulp beverages, has been sued by a U.S. consumer who claims its private-label Wasabi Delight Flavored Snack Mix contains no wasabi.

The lawsuit, filed on Sunday night in Manhattan federal court by Oscar Ithier, joins hundreds of proposed $5 million-or-larger class actions accusing food companies of overcharging consumers through false and misleading packaging.

Ithier said the label for 7-Eleven's snack mix is deceptive because neither the wasabi powder in the "crunchy wasabi peanuts" nor the artificial wasabi flavor in the "wasabi green peas" on the ingredients list contains wasabi.

The West Harrison, New York resident also said real wasabi, a greenish Japanese condiment that is similar to horseradish and has antioxidant properties, tastes "bright and pungent" with a fast-fading heat, while "fake" wasabi burns hotter and longer.

"Defendant gained an advantage against other companies, and against consumers seeking to purchase a product that contained some wasabi," the complaint said.

7-Eleven did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment. The chain has more than 77,000 stores worldwide, including nearly 16,000 in North America. Its parent is Seven & I Holdings Co (3382.T).

The lawsuit seeks damages for snack mix purchasers in New York and eight other U.S. states, who typically paid $2.59 or more for a 4.5-ounce (128-gram) bag, whose packaging includes a pair of chopsticks holding a wasabi pea.

Ithier is represented by Spencer Sheehan, a Great Neck, New York, lawyer known for filing dozens of lawsuits claiming that "vanilla" products contain little or no vanilla bean.

More recently, he has filed lawsuits alleging that Kellogg Co's (K.N) Strawberry Pop-Tarts contain too few strawberries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

Thanksgiving essentials are out of stock

New York (CNN Business) — If you're noticing empty shelves when shopping for Thanksgiving, you're not alone. In the week ending November 7, retailers were running lower on stock of essential Thanksgiving items compared to the same time last year, according to IRI, a market research firm that tracks US retail sales.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Harrison, NY
EatThis

Costco Just Announced a Recall for This Beloved Drink

This weekend, Costco has issued a recall announcement to advise of a serious food safety issue occurring with a popular beverage. Other recall advisory sites had not published the news before the weekend, but we've got the details on this Costco recall announcement you need to know. On their website...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

10 New Shortages Shoppers Nationwide Are Sharing This Weekend

Next weekend, you might find yourself prepping for Thanksgiving—but in the meantime, you and your loved ones have got to eat. If you're crafting a shopping list for between now and Thanksgiving, we've got word of the groceries that customers around the country have seen dwindling this week… and in some cases, the shortage trends are a little different than we've seen in recent weeks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Lawsuits#Slurpees#Japanese#Seven I#Kellogg Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

Sweetgreen Soared on Market Debut Despite Profitability Struggles

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief at IPOEdge.com, joined "Wake Up With Cheddar" to talk about Sweetgreen's monster first day of trading and whether or not the company is being overvalued. "It takes a long time for a company of this kind to prove its track record, and they haven't done it yet," he said. He noted that the company is worth more than Shake Shack at its current market cap.
MARKETS
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Grocery Stores Compete to Keep Prices Down, Shelves Stocked

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) — A week before Thanksgiving, grocery stores have stocked up on a lot of food items people will use for a traditional holiday meal even as supply-chain logjams and rising food prices persist. “We started turkey orders at the beginning of the month and we’ve sold hundreds and hundreds,” said Dan Underwood, store manager at Zanotto’s Market in Sunnyvale. “We tried to source it whatever we could, from wherever we could get it so, though we may not have eight or nine varieties of a certain item, we’ve got half of that so we still have what you need.” KPIX...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Reuters

JPMorgan to pay $60 mln to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into...
ECONOMY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Nasdaq closes above 16,000 for the first time; Dow down again

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC) closed above the 16,000 mark for the first time on Friday, in its second-straight record finish, while the Dow succumbed to its fourth losing session in the last five. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 index (.SPX) scored a winning week,...
STOCKS
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy