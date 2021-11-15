ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Watch: Home security video shows moment 3-year-old boy abducted

By Connor Malone, Nexstar Media Wire, Rowena Shaddox
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBE3x_0cxDtN3F00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A man wanted for abducting a 3-year-old boy after shooting the child’s mother and another person in Sacramento was arrested early Saturday, and the boy was found safe by authorities 70 miles away.

Video captured from a security camera shows a mother struggle to hold 3-year-old Leo Norvell just before a man, who neighbors said is the boy’s father, ripped him out of her arms.

“Sheer horror,” Jonathan Daniels, a next-door neighbor, recalled. The mother ran to his house following the struggle, desperate to get away. “Felt extremely helpless that I couldn’t do more.”

The woman can be seen pleading with the suspect, 30-year-old Joshua Yago, as she clings to her son.

At one point, Yago can be seen grabbing her left arm and the back of her neck as he pushed her face toward the ground. Daniels said he could hear the boy calling the man “Da Da”.

Rittenhouse trial: Closing arguments expected then jury takes over

“He’s the one that kept yelling, ‘Give me my son back,'” Daniels said. “She was just trying to get him to leave.”

As they continue to struggle, Yago grabs Leo’s right arm before pulling him out of his mother’s arms and running with him.

“Once he grabbed the kid, he ran put the kid in the car. She ran home,” Daniels said. “But he reached in the driver’s side of the car and pulled something out and was trying to bust down the door. Then next thing I know, more glass was breaking and then five shots rang out.”

Daniels said the suspect then ran back to the car and took off.

“The cops missed him by 16 seconds,” Daniels said.

Meat keeps getting more expensive — and you should probably get used to it

Sacramento police said the mother and another man were shot but are doing OK.

Daniels wondered what might have happened if he had been in the suspect’s crosshairs.

“If he was willing to shoot her like that, I could have been shot, too,” Daniels said.

A statewide Amber Alert went out. By Saturday morning, Hayward police had found Leo and Yago together. Yago was booked on charges relating to the kidnapping and shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

“My family and I suspected it was him” Victim’s family reacts to Capital Murder charge of El-Paso woman

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Family members of 25-year-old Saffire Armenta say that justice has yet to be served after Midland County arrested the suspect involved in Armenta’s death. On November 2nd, MCSO responded to a structure fire. While at the scene, they found a burned body that was later identified as Saffire Armenta. For […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Daniels
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Oklahoma man dies following Odessa assault, suspect now charged with Murder

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Lester Robert Bland, 40, of Oklahoma, died Tuesday evening from his injuries after he was assaulted in the parking lot of a local restaurant. The suspect in this case, Jose Bernabe Ballardo, 33, also of Oklahoma, has now been charged with Murder.  Early in the morning on November 16, OPD responded to Frisky Brewery at […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Home Security#Security Camera
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD report says man arrested for trying to break into someone’s home, kicking and screaming at hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested Friday after Lubbock Police were told he tried to break into a Central Lubbock home, according to a police report. At approximately 11:45 p.m., an officer responded to a call about a man “kicking and screaming” on the automatic kiosk located at the Covenant Health east parking building at […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1K+
Followers
924
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy