ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

J Balvin Confirmed as Emcee For 2021 Beyond The Streets Art Fair: Exclusive

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe virtual art fair will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 via the NTWRK app. J Balvin has been confirmed for the 2021 Beyond the Streets art fair, a celebration of graffiti and street art, where he will serve as the event’s emcee, Billboard can exclusively announce today (Nov....

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

J Balvin Teases A Glow-In-The-Dark Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

The emphasis on the Air Jordan 2 Retro is about to see another uptick in interest as J Balvin, one of Jordan Brand’s newly minted collaborators, teases a look at his own upcoming spin on the resurgent silhouette. The Colombian megastar, who released his first Jordan collab roughly one year ago, promised a sophomore project when he teased a super-obscure look at the shoes back in September. It’s now clear that the Air Jordan 2 is the model in question, with glow-in-the-dark outsoles and Wings logos on the tongue supplying the visual pop that we’ve come to expect with his releases.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sierranewsonline.com

How Art Shapes Our Lives: Street Art

Created for public areas, Street Art is usually quite thought provoking. Where some forms of defiant, and vandalistic graffiti are offensive, there are other forms of street art that can be very uplifting. As the most hybrid form of artistic expression in the world, street art can change the entire character of an otherwise drab, or dismal area. This is change for the better! Of course, the issue of permission does enter into the equation, but street art is often times executed after an agreement has been made.
VISUAL ART
The Daily Planet

Bringing art onto the streets

When is bald not beautiful? When it applies to gaping spaces that ought to be colorful, vibrant and inspiring, if only an artist would get involved. Take the Free Box, the Town of Telluride’s beloved repository of local gifting, which recently reopened. The wheels behind the operation are supplied by a recently acquired GMC Canyon flatbed, “a great get-around-town vehicle,” as a reviewer on cars.com put it, albeit one utterly lacking in pizazz.
TELLURIDE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Takashi Murakami
Person
Vic Mensa
udiscovermusic.com

J Balvin Recruits Sech For ‘Una Nota’ Video

J Balvin has shared a new video for the song “Una Nota” featuring Sech from his critically acclaimed sixth studio album JOSE. The new visuals, directed by Jose Sagaro, find Balvin and Sech hosting a popping warehouse party full of talented dancers and high energy. The video for “Una Nota” comes after Balvin’s performance of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

How to dress like Latino king J Balvin for under $100

Reggaeton star J Balvin perfectly embodies good vibes. With a personality just as upbeat as his songs, an arsenal of colorful fits, and rainbow and glow-in-the-dark Nike collaborations, the Colombian singer knows how to light up a room. As the weather gets colder — and more gray — we’re looking...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
culturemap.com

Dallas Art Fair

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Art Fair offers collectors, arts professionals, and the public the opportunity to engage with a rich selection of modern and contemporary artworks presented by leading global and local galleries. Curated exhibitions and programming encourage lively conversations in the city’s robust and rapidly growing arts community.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Street Art#Art Historian#Ntwrk#Colombian#L A Based#Cb Hoyo#Madsaki
coolhunting.com

black beyond Collective Defies the Erasure of Black Femmes in the Digital Art Space

Led by NYC-based artists jazsalyn, Shameekia Shantel Johnson and Yvonne Mpwo, the digital art and research collective black beyond is cultivating a community of Black femmes in the art and design world. Their most recent virtual exhibition, _origins, showcases 12 Black digital artists who wield dystopian aesthetics, critical race theory and technology to reimagine the future of Black femmes and powerfully take up space in the art world. “_origins emerged during a time where I was confronting erasure in the digital art scene,” says jazsalyn. “Instead of succumbing to that erasure, I collected what strength I had left to culminate in a community of Black femmes to defy that erasure, to amplify our existence. This exhibition really serves as an ode to Black femmes, women, gender non-conforming individuals and beyond.” Having collaborated with The Heaux History Project, Yves B Golden and other artists with plans for a future exhibition already underway, the 2019-founded collective is quickly fortifying and empowering Black femme digital artists. Read more about them at It’s Nice That.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Camilo on Being Top 2021 Latin Grammy Nominee: ‘My Resources and Origins Were Enough’ (Watch)

Camilo talked about being the top nominee at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, his source of musical inspiration & his upcoming Latin American tour during rehearsals. Camilo arrived at the 2021 Latin Grammys rehearsals with a blue balloon in hand to use for breathing exercises. The Colombian singer-songwriter was preparing for the big night, where he leads the list of nominees with 10 nods, including the all-important album, record and song of the year categories.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
Billboard

10:22PM and World of Women Partner to Launch Kendra Jae NFT Series

A limited number of NFTs will arrive next year to celebrate Jae's new music. Universal Music Group’s 10:22PM label and World of Women are partnering to launch an NFT project in collaboration with rising R&B/hip-hop artist Kendra Jae. In addition to marking World of Women’s first-ever NFT series with a label and recording artist, the collaboration also seeks to further empower women through art as well as promote diversity and inclusion — especially in the male-dominated NFT industry.
MUSIC
elitetraveler.com

Encountering Beauty: Masterpiece London Art Fair

Twelve works of art have been selected by an all-star committee of collectors, dealers, historians, designers and curators. Masterpiece London Art Fair is one of the not-to-be-missed events of the year. With attendees as well-dressed as the exhibitions, flowing champagne and a plethora of art, antiques, jewels and more to peruse, it was looking to be postponed due to pandemic restrictions.
VISUAL ART
Pitchfork

Yendry and J Balvin Share Video for New Song “Instinto”: Watch

Yendry and J Balvin have come together for the new song “Instinto,” produced by Lexus & Keityn. The track’s music video, directed by José Emilio Sagaró, was filmed in New York. Watch below. “A man and a woman long for a lust-filled love outside of their respective mundane relationships,” Yendry...
MUSIC
Billboard

Grupo Firme Perform Their Hits ‘Ya Superame’ & ‘Me Gustas’ at 2021 Latin Grammys

Grupo Firme took center stage at the 2021 Latin Grammys on Thursday night (Nov. 18) to perform two of their biggest hits. Wearing different outfits that best represent their styles, the six-member group first performed their ballad “Me Gustas” before pumping up the crowd with their viral hit “Ya Superame.” “What part of ‘no’ don’t you understand? The n or the o,” the crowd chanted along.
MUSIC
Yale Daily News

The Art of Exclusivity

Believe it or not, I can still remember everything my guide told me on my tour of Yale’s campus. I remember his touching anecdotes and his witty jokes, but most of all, I remember his frenzied excitement about the Yale Symphony Orchestra Halloween Show. There we were, a tour group...
ENTERTAINMENT
miamicurated.com

Art Basel: New Adventures + “Classic” Fairs

This year I’m taking a new tack on Art Basel Miami 2021, bringing you updates on the now “classic” art fairs and also cool new additions I’m naming new adventures. This includes everything from an NFT art party with music and crypto technology to art meets fashion, painting a Porsche, a whiskey train tour, and more. Seems a lot to take in? Check out the antidote for stress that’s a WALLCAST. Note that tickets to the art fairs need to be purchased online, and safety protocols are in place in most cases, with masks required and some requiring proof of full vaccination.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

TOMBOGO and J Balvin Team Up for a Range of LED Scouter Glasses

TOMBOGO and J Balvin have teamed up to collaborate on the fashion and design label’s LED Scouter Glasses, expanding the brand’s first-ever eyewear offering. TOMBOGO’s LED Scouter Glasses made their debut in 2019 and the new collaboration with the Colombian singer and rapper marks the glasses’ return. Coming in green, blue, orange, yellow, black and clear, the glasses feature heavy-duty lenses, adjustable sizing and LED on each side of the lens. Finishing off the glasses is TOMOBOGO x J Balvin branding and limited edition custom packaging.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy