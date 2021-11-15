The Growing GameFi Monster

Blockchain technology is constantly evolving, allowing for innovations to emerge. GameFi is one of these new decentralized industry innovations. Incorporating NFTs, DeFi, and fundamental blockchain concepts into traditional games has resulted in a paradigm shift in the gaming community. The ‘Play-to-earn’ model introduced by GameFi allows players to earn real money for completing specific tasks or missions in a game. The ‘play-to-earn’ game must be built on a fast and scalable blockchain for optimal game performance and scalability. Although the most popular GameFi project, Axie Infinity, was built on the slow and expensive Ethereum blockchain, the acceptance rate of the ‘play-to-earn’ model keeps rising despite the obvious blockchain hurdle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO