Video Games

The Growing GameFi Monster

By Ernest Hamilton
Tech Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe term GameFi unites two words: Game and Finance. It implies the union of blockchain-based games and decentralized finance tools in all their forms: profitability pharming, landing pages and loans, algorithmic stablecoins, new token issuance tools, etc. The term was originally adopted (or even invented) by the "father of...

coinspeaker.com

What Is GameFi (GAFI)?

The idea behind GameFi (GAFI) came from the intersection between two fast-growing industries: gaming and DeFi. We have included all that you need to know about GameFi in this guide. GameFi (GAFI) is a DeFi platform for building new kinds of blockchain-based games. It is a part of the larger...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 Bundle Announced

Capcom will sell a Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin bundle in Japan. Consumers will be able to buy the bundle for 10,989 yen, or roughly $96. The Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin 2 bundle will release on November 11, 2021. It will only be available as a physical edition for the Nintendo Switch. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Save $26 on a retro Monster speaker, down to $69

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Good, clear sound is the most important feature of Bluetooth speakers for most of us, but it doesn't hurt when they look cool too. Monster's Retro Bluetooth speaker fitted with built-in Qi charger is currently on sale for $69 (save $26) at Meh.com. It both looks and sounds good -- at least, probably.
ELECTRONICS
coinspeaker.com

The Future of GameFi Is Squidanomics

Blockchain technology is constantly evolving, allowing for innovations to emerge. GameFi is one of these new decentralized industry innovations. Incorporating NFTs, DeFi, and fundamental blockchain concepts into traditional games has resulted in a paradigm shift in the gaming community. The ‘Play-to-earn’ model introduced by GameFi allows players to earn real money for completing specific tasks or missions in a game. The ‘play-to-earn’ game must be built on a fast and scalable blockchain for optimal game performance and scalability. Although the most popular GameFi project, Axie Infinity, was built on the slow and expensive Ethereum blockchain, the acceptance rate of the ‘play-to-earn’ model keeps rising despite the obvious blockchain hurdle.
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

SoldiersLand Enters Top League of GameFi Protocols, Teases SLD Listing on PancakeSwap

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

GameFi Project WIN NFT HORSE is Disrupting NFT Industry

The gamefi project WIN NFT HORSE announced that they would launch the first IGO in a collaboration with Binance, a giant in the cryptocurrency exchange industry. Thanks to the boom of NFT concept, the concept of Gamefi is also gradually accepted by more people. According to DappRadar, the volume of game users reached 927,000 and the daily trading volume reached $15.62 million.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

My Singing Monsters Playground Review

Occasionally a game comes out that makes me question my game knowledge. My Singing Monsters is a well-loved, record-breaking franchise that has been around since 2012. The first game killed it on iOS, Android, Vita and PC, before blossoming out into other titles like My Singing Monsters: Composer, My Singing Monsters: Dawn of Fire, Funcorn’s Jelly Dreams and too many others to list here.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

DigiNation is MetaCreating Gamefi's Expanding Metaverse

The emergence of metaverse gaming in the cryptocurrency and defi space sparked an immediate chain reaction which resulted in high-profile companies such as Facebook embarking on their own metaverse adventures. While the social media giant clamors to get aboard the metaverse train, projects in the gamefi (gaming finance) space are...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New Details and Trailer for DAWN OF THE MONSTERS

Way Forward and 13AM Games have announced new details regarding the kaiju beat ‘em up game, Dawn of the Monsters. First up, the release date has been pushed back to the first half of 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We now have details about the playable monsters:
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

4 GameFi Projects Looking To Change The Tide Come 2022

Since 2016, several industries have been elevated and innovated as a result of the impact of decentralized technology. The global gaming industry is no exception as blockchain tech is altering how gamers play games, how they conduct microtransactions, and how they gain ownership of in-game assets. Players can now use the “play-to-earn” model to convert gameplay and in-game assets to real money by completing tasks and missions thanks to the integration of NFTs and DeFi.
VIDEO GAMES
albuquerqueexpress.com

The Next Big Thing in GameFi and Cryptoverse: Launching GamesPad

The GameFi and Cryptoverse are seeing the birth of the next big thing - GamesPad. This ambitious project has started a tsunami of engagement and digital buzz even before closing its private investment round. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Recently, decentralized VC and multichain launchpad...
VIDEO GAMES
Tech Times

How CGU and Chrono.tech Provide An End-To-End Solution For Gamers

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) fits neatly into Chrono.tech's suite of blockchain-based products and services, with both sides bringing network effect, liquidity, utility and users to the other. There are some comments from the team. What is the main reason for CGU existing?. CGU is a new project that taps into...
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

GameFi: Finance and Gaming Reforged

With the tokenization of in-game assets, GameFi is finally ready to set sail, merging decentralized finance with blockchain gaming. At the beginning of 2021, hardly anyone was aware that non-fungible tokens even existed. The path NFTs had to tread to make their way into the public’s consciousness is very much the same as Bitcoin’s. At first, people dismiss it, only to regret their decision deeply a few years down the line, wishing they had invested in it sooner.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Polygon co-founder, AvaLabs, IndiDAO and others invest in play-to-earn and GameFi platform

BUGIS, SINGAPORE, November 15, 2021 - Play-to-earn (P2E) fantasy gaming platform CoinFantasy has secured seed investments from Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon (Matic Network), AvaLabs (Avalanche) and more. Also, it has secured grants from IndiDAO (a DAO consisting of founders from the Indian crypto ecosystem), Polygon & DARQ Labs. Sandeep...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Roku to Compete on Original Content, Announcing Plans for 50-Plus Shows

Streaming platform Roku announced plans to develop more than 50 original shows in a bid to become a destination for free content amid growing competition in the space. Shelly Kramer, co-founder and lead analyst at Futurum Research, spoke to Cheddar about the new offering "The transition here from hardware to adding a software component by way of original content, I think is smart," she said. "And it's all about the Benjamins." Kramer also noted that she doesn't necessarily think Roku is entering the content game too late.
TV & VIDEOS
StreetInsider.com

Mech Master Completes Successful IDO on Gamefi and RedKite

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Mech Master, the popular play to earn gaming NFT project, has successfully completed its Initial DEX Offering on Gamefi and Redkite. The native token of the project was also listed on PancakeSwap leading to a massive 26X surge from its IDO price. $MECH token touched an all-time high of $1.07 giving over 42X returns to early participants and proving what NFT pundits have been calling all along, Mech Master is a game-changer. Mech Master has also locked BNB-MECH Liquidity Provider for six months using the TrustSwap liquidity locking tool.
VIDEO GAMES

