ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Newlyweds former Princess Mako and ‘commoner’ Kei Komoru depart Japan and its royal family for New York City

By Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

The woman formerly known as Princess Mako arrived in New York City on Sunday with her husband Kei Komoru.

The newlyweds – she the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, and the niece of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, and he a nonroyal law firm clerk studying for the bar in New York State – left their apartment in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward before a crowd of about 60 people, including reporters, reported The Asahi Shimbun .

Mako was legally bound to exit the imperial family for marrying a “commoner” to become one herself. The granddaughter of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko wed on Oct. 26 amid much controversy over her decision.

They’d been betrothed for four years but had grappled with an enormous amount of controversy, much of it centered around Komoru’s mother, who had neglected to pay back a former beau who said she owed him $40,000. The college sweethearts were separated for three trying years while they were plagued by that scandal and its attendant intense media coverage, as Reuters reported.

Their wedding, too, was simple, stripped of the usual royal pomp and ceremony.

Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University law school, works at a New York law firm and will retake the bar in February after failing it his first time, in July. Local media in Japan used that to attack him as well, though it is common to pass only after multiple attempts, as The Associated Press noted.

In New York they plan to blend in like all the other luminaries and celebrities who reside in the Big Apple, earning their own way after Mako eschewed a million-dollar government payout, her return for exiting the royal family. However, what she got in return was much more valuable, she implied.

“To me, Kei is a very important, indispensable existence,” Mako said, according to CNN .

“Mako and I would like to build a warm, nice family,” Komuro said, according to CNN. “Happy times, unhappy times, we would like to be together, and we will be indispensable to each other.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bigblueunbiased.com

Former Japanese Princess Mako Moves to U.S. For New Life with Spouse

Mako Komuro Leaves Japan for a New Life in New York. After marrying a commoner and giving up her royal title, Mako Komuro landed in America on Sunday with her new husband, Kei Komuro. Their security officers escorted them to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to NHK,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Japan's ex-princess Mako and husband begin new life in U.S.

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan's ex-princess Mako, the emperor's niece, departed the country with her husband on Sunday before landing in New York City to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
newschain

Japan’s former princess leaves for US with her commoner husband

A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart has left for New York, as the couple pursue happiness as newlyweds and leave behind a nation that has criticised their romance. The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, both...
WORLD
thecut.com

Welcome to New York, Princess Mako

This week, New York City welcomed a very special new resident: a woman formerly known as Princess Mako of Japan. Why formerly? In October, Mako married a nonroyal man whom the press keeps calling a commoner, thus surrendering her royal status. It’s all very exciting but also pretty sad, and it reaffirms the fact that Anne Hathaway (and, more recently, Meghan Markle) was right about how being a princess is absolute hell. But now that she is no longer a princess, things seem to be looking up for Mako. She married a law-school graduate (hot), got new bangs (exciting), and boldly declared her independence from the imperial family by renting a condo in Hell’s Kitchen. Hurrah!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akihito
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 13-19, 2021 From the colorful, dazzling artwork, "The Infinity Room," by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, as part of a retrospective exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, in Israel, to American journalist Danny Fenster, in the arms of his mother, Rose Fenster, with former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson looking on, after he was freed following nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, to a mother bathing her daughter in the Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam due to industrial and domestic pollution, with toxic smog on the horizon in New Delhi, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.
PHOTOGRAPHY
rew-online.com

Bronx multifamily owners in holding pattern as eviction moratorium is extended

It’s a tale of two markets for Bronx rentals. Sweeping regulations, shutdowns, and economic stimulus have had little effect on slowing the upward rent trajectory for New York City apartments, which once again have the nation’s most expensive rent. Meanwhile in the Bronx, where asking rents have reached peak levels...
BRONX, NY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Shibuya Ward#The Asahi Shimbun#Reuters#Fordham University#The Associated Press#The Big Apple#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Royals
Place
Tokyo, JP
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Harry Shows Signs He Is Happier Away From Royal Family

Prince Harry looks happier in the US than he felt when he was in the UK, a royal expert noticed. Prince Harry chose to start anew in the US with Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lili. Though leaving the royal family means giving up most of the things he grew up with, the Duke of Sussex did not have any second thoughts in moving forward.
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy