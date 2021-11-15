Newlyweds former Princess Mako and ‘commoner’ Kei Komoru depart Japan and its royal family for New York City

The woman formerly known as Princess Mako arrived in New York City on Sunday with her husband Kei Komoru.

The newlyweds – she the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, and the niece of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, and he a nonroyal law firm clerk studying for the bar in New York State – left their apartment in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward before a crowd of about 60 people, including reporters, reported The Asahi Shimbun .

Mako was legally bound to exit the imperial family for marrying a “commoner” to become one herself. The granddaughter of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko wed on Oct. 26 amid much controversy over her decision.

They’d been betrothed for four years but had grappled with an enormous amount of controversy, much of it centered around Komoru’s mother, who had neglected to pay back a former beau who said she owed him $40,000. The college sweethearts were separated for three trying years while they were plagued by that scandal and its attendant intense media coverage, as Reuters reported.

Their wedding, too, was simple, stripped of the usual royal pomp and ceremony.

Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University law school, works at a New York law firm and will retake the bar in February after failing it his first time, in July. Local media in Japan used that to attack him as well, though it is common to pass only after multiple attempts, as The Associated Press noted.

In New York they plan to blend in like all the other luminaries and celebrities who reside in the Big Apple, earning their own way after Mako eschewed a million-dollar government payout, her return for exiting the royal family. However, what she got in return was much more valuable, she implied.

“To me, Kei is a very important, indispensable existence,” Mako said, according to CNN .

“Mako and I would like to build a warm, nice family,” Komuro said, according to CNN. “Happy times, unhappy times, we would like to be together, and we will be indispensable to each other.”