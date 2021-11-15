Studs and duds from Eagles 30-13 win over the Broncos
DeVonta Smith celebrated his 23rd birthday on Sunday, sending a message to the NFL that Philadelphia has a bonafide star at the wide receiver position.
The visiting team was dominant in the Philadelphia Eagles 30-13 beatdown of the Denver Broncos, as Teddy Bridgewater was held to 226 yards passing with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Here are your Week 10 studs and duds.
DeVonta Smith - Stud
Smith finished with four catches for 66 yards and the two touchdowns — becoming the first Eagles rookie with multiple receiving scores in a game since Jordan Matthews in 2014.
Smith is on pace to record a 1,000-yard season while smashing DeSean Jackson’s record for a rookie.
Jordan Howard -- stud
Howard led Philadelphia with 13 carries for 83 yards, and he now has over 200-yards rushing in his 3 appearances since Miles Sanders left the lineup with an ankle injury.
Boston Scott -- stud
Scott finished with 10 carries for 58 yards and has played a major role in Philadelphia staying within striking distance in the playoff picture.
Jalen Hurts-- stud
Hurts completed 16 of 23 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while also logging 14 carries for 53 yards.
Quez Watkins -- dud
Watkins is having a solid second season, but his dropped ball in the end zone on a beautiful dime from Jalen Hurts with 10 seconds to play in the second quarter cost the Eagles a touchdown.
K'Von Wallace -- stud
Wallace has battled injuries this season, but his blocked field goal was key in the Philadelphia victory.
Darius Slay -- Stud
Slay has been about his big plays this season and on Sunday, he returned a fumble 82-yards to put the game out of reach.
Derek Barnett -- dud
Another start at defensive end produced another stupid penalty as well on Sunday. That’s 1 sack, 1 tackle, and 2 penalties on the day, including a personal foul.
Jalen Reagor -- dud
Reagor had one catch for 12-yards, another rushing attempt for a loss and he’s disappeared from the game plan.
