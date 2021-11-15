ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Studs and duds from Eagles 30-13 win over the Broncos

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrM79_0cxDsdjI00

DeVonta Smith celebrated his 23rd birthday on Sunday, sending a message to the NFL that Philadelphia has a bonafide star at the wide receiver position.

The visiting team was dominant in the Philadelphia Eagles 30-13 beatdown of the Denver Broncos, as Teddy Bridgewater was held to 226 yards passing with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Here are your Week 10 studs and duds.

DeVonta Smith - Stud

Smith finished with four catches for 66 yards and the two touchdowns — becoming the first Eagles rookie with multiple receiving scores in a game since Jordan Matthews in 2014.

Smith is on pace to record a 1,000-yard season while smashing DeSean Jackson’s record for a rookie.

Jordan Howard -- stud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8mRr_0cxDsdjI00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Howard led Philadelphia with 13 carries for 83 yards, and he now has over 200-yards rushing in his 3 appearances since Miles Sanders left the lineup with an ankle injury.

Boston Scott -- stud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPPPj_0cxDsdjI00
Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) dives over Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Scott finished with 10 carries for 58 yards and has played a major role in Philadelphia staying within striking distance in the playoff picture.

Jalen Hurts-- stud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VftvN_0cxDsdjI00
Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts completed 16 of 23 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while also logging 14 carries for 53 yards.

Quez Watkins -- dud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fapx_0cxDsdjI00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins is having a solid second season, but his dropped ball in the end zone on a beautiful dime from Jalen Hurts with 10 seconds to play in the second quarter cost the Eagles a touchdown.

K'Von Wallace -- stud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocPkk_0cxDsdjI00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace has battled injuries this season, but his blocked field goal was key in the Philadelphia victory.

Darius Slay -- Stud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDjdP_0cxDsdjI00
Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns a fumble recovery for eighty two yards the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Slay has been about his big plays this season and on Sunday, he returned a fumble 82-yards to put the game out of reach.

Derek Barnett -- dud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4YGv_0cxDsdjI00
Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) pushes Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Another start at defensive end produced another stupid penalty as well on Sunday. That’s 1 sack, 1 tackle, and 2 penalties on the day, including a personal foul.

Jalen Reagor -- dud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ee9rr_0cxDsdjI00
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) plays during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday October 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Reagor had one catch for 12-yards, another rushing attempt for a loss and he’s disappeared from the game plan.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
OCRegister

Dolphins quarterback claimed off waivers by Eagles

The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
ClutchPoints

Texans QB Deshaun Watson suitor sent investigator to Houston in failed attempt to trade for beleaguered QB

Deshaun Watson trade rumors are heating up once again, which is not really a surprise since the trade deadline is less than two weeks away. And among the teams that are being linked to the Houston Texans quarterback is the Philadelphia Eagles, whose general manager, Howie Roseman, reportedly sent an investigator to H-Town in an attempt to trade for the beleaguered signal-caller.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Players to Stash for the Playoffs

Week 11 of the NFL season is upon us, this also brings us to a crucial point in many of our fantasy football leagues. Along with the question what players should I stash for the fantasy football playoffs? Luckily for you I have looked into some top candidates for each position. I will go through and explain my reasoning behind why these players should be stashed. Using a strength of schedule metric and the benchmark of 50% roster-ship in ESPN leagues, I have compiled this list. Without further ado let’s get right into it!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Dud#American Football#The Denver Broncos
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
kion546.com

No easy street: Broncos falter in 30-13 loss to Eagles

DENVER (AP) — Everything was so difficult for the Denver Broncos in a 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This after a game at Dallas when everything seemed so easy. The Broncos head into their bye week with a 5-5 mark and still trying to figure out who they are. The game changer against Philly was when Melvin Gordon III fumbled when the Broncos went on fourth-and-short. Darius Slay scooped up the ball, danced around looking for some daylight and took off for an 83-yard score. Bridgewater had a shot to slow him down, but couldn’t. He refuted the notion he made a business decision by not stepping in the way of Slay.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Live updates/open thread recap: Eagles 30, Broncos 13

The 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles are in the Mile High City to face the 5-4 Denver Broncos in the Brian Dawkins Bowl. The Birds will try to stave off irrelevancy and steal a road win in advance of the easy part of their schedule. Sidelines.io is the easiest way to find...
NFL
Herald-Palladium

Slay's scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos 30-13

DENVER (AP) — Cornerback Darius Slay seized both the loose football and the moment. Slay scooped up the loose football on the final play of he third quarter and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Philadelphia Eagles' 30-13 upset of the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

The Eagles beat the Broncos 30-13. Here's how it happened.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos took a 5-4 record and newfound confidence into Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos were coming off a convincing win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, and they were in the thick of the AFC West divisional race. The Eagles were 3-6 and coming off a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

'We dropped the ball': Broncos miss opportunity to continue win streak, fall 30-13 to Eagles to drop back to .500

DENVER — When the Broncos walked into Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon, the opportunities seemed nearly endless. Despite a four-game skid earlier in the season, Denver entered Sunday's contest against the Eagles on a two-game win streak. Last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys seemed to change expectations for what was possible this season, and all that stood between the Broncos and a 6-4 record at the bye were the 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
westernslopenow.com

Denver Broncos lose 30-13 to Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field

DENVER (AP) — Cornerback Darius Slay returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown and rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Eagles (4-6) won for the fourth time on the road and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles roll to 30-13 win in Denver

The Eagles cooled off offensively in the second half of Sunday’s game in Denver, but their first half fireworks and the work of their defense was enough to carry them to a victory. Cornerback Darius Slay returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos analysis: 3 takeaways from the Broncos' 30-13 loss to the Eagles

DENVER — The Broncos had arguably their most disappointing loss of the season Sunday, falling to the Eagles, 30-13, and dropping to 5-5 on the year. Facing a fourth and 1 on the Eagles' 23-yard-line, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon appeared to have gotten a crucial first down, but fumbled the ball. It didn't end there, though, as Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. picked the ball up and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Best Win of the Season – Ten Takeaways from Eagles 30, Broncos 13

The Eagles went on the road, hung 30 on the Broncos, and ripped off their best win of the season. They’re now 4-6 on the year, which is probably where we expected them to be, right? Not amazing, but not horrendous either. We didn’t expect .500, but maybe slightly below it, that’s exactly what we’re watching. We’re watching a team with a dearth of talent play hard and show us some glimpses of what they might become in the future, and while it’s been a slog so far, Sunday evening was unexpectedly satisfying. They put it together in all three phases of the game and dispatched a 5-4 Broncos team that absolutely clobbered the Cowboys just one week ago.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy