NYC clears way for all adults to get COVID booster shots: ‘We don’t want anyone turned away’

It’s high time to give the vaccine another shot.

The de Blasio administration cleared the way Monday for all adults in the city to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine as cold weather threatens to bring a wave of new infections.

With the city’s COVID-19 case count already on the upswing, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said he’s issuing an official advisory instructing all health care providers in the five boroughs to offer the extra booster dose to any adult who wants one.

“There should be no barriers to accessing a booster shot, provided that someone is an adult, meaning 18 or older,” Chokshi said. “We don’t want anyone turned away from a booster dose, and we want to prioritize those whom we know will most benefit from it.”

The only restriction that will remain on boosters pertains to timing, Chokshi said.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccine recipients must wait at least six months after their last shot to get a booster, according to the advisory. Johnson & Johnson recipients must wait at least two months from their first shot to be eligible for a booster.

Mayor de Blasio, who received his own booster shot last month, echoed Chokshi’s sentiment and said the city’s expanded eligibility is in compliance with federal guidelines.

“The more people get booster shots the better, and we should take the broadest interpretation, most inclusive interpretation of who qualifies to ensure that people who want it get it and are not turned away,” the mayor said.

Those who wish to get a booster can either make an appointment via the city’s online vaccine portal or call (212) 268-4319.

Previously, recipients of the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines could only get boosters if they were older than 65 or suffering from underlying health conditions that put them at high risk of suffering severe complications from COVID-19. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients older than 18 have been able to get a booster since last month.

Under Chokshi’s new advisory, anyone 18 or older can get a booster dose of any of the three vaccines without proof of an extraneous circumstance.

Gov. Hochul stopped short of issuing similar statewide guidance, but encouraged all New Yorkers who “live or work in a high-risk setting” to get a booster.

“I received the booster, and believe no one who feels they are at risk should be turned away from getting a COVID-19 booster shot. If you feel at risk, please get the booster,” the governor said in a statement.

So far, roughly 630,000 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the city, according to Health Department data.

While the city’s hospitalization rate remains relatively low, infection counts are ticking up, with 972 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday alone, the data showed.

Chokshi said the uptick isn’t unexpected, as more people gather inside during the colder weather months. But he said the spike should serve as a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated.

“I know that booster doses can provide one more layer of reassurance, allowing us to breathe a bit easier, either for ourselves or our loved ones, particularly as we gather and travel around the holidays,” he said.