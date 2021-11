Editor's note: Catch Randy Martinson and AgweekTV's Michelle Rook every Friday after markets close on the Agweek Market Wrap at agweek.com. The grains closed out the second week of November posting solid gains. Support came from the November Crop Production report, which was surprisingly bullish. It’s always interesting when the market is expecting the U.S. Department of Agriculture to come out with numbers one way and when finally released, the numbers are opposite of what was expected. That is how soybeans traded on Nov. 9 and for the rest of the week.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO