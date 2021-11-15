ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel revealed as mystery buyer of $13 million mansion, the biggest DC sale of the last 12 months: report

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Peter Thiel.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

  • Tech billionaire Peter Thiel has purchased a home in the nation's capital for $13 million, per Politico.
  • Thiel was revealed by Politico Playbook as the "mystery buyer" in the biggest DC sale of the year.
  • He bought the mansion from Wilbur Ross, the former Trump commerce secretary, via an LLC.

No longer an open secret among neighbors, Peter Thiel was revealed as the "mystery buyer" of a $13 million  mansion in Washington, D.C. in Monday's edition of Politico Playbook .

Thiel, a tech billionaire and the co-founder of PayPal, made the district's biggest home purchase of the last 12 months by using an LLC to buy it from Wilbur Ross, the former Trump commerce secretary, according to Politico.

The lavish home is located in Washington's ritzy Woodland-Nofmanstone neighborhood . Notable residents include former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, who lives just across the street from Thiel's new property, according to Playbook.

Featuring seven bedrooms, 10,300-square-feet of space, a pool, a 12-seat movie theater and a set of staff quarters, the Beaux Arts style mansion has been one of the most expensive and sought after properties in DC for decades, according to Curbed .

Thiel's big money purchase was the talk of the neighborhood over the past few months, according to Politico.

"The August deal was shrouded in mystery," the Playbook authors write. "The purchaser used an LLC called Salona Village Holdings that concealed their identity. The Rosses are barred by a confidentiality agreement from disclosing the real buyer's name, Geary Ross told Daniel Lippman."

As Insider's Adam Wren and Meghan Morris reported in August , Thiel has emerged as a power player in GOP politics, bankrolling the likes of Ohio Senate candidate and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance.

With an outpost in the nation's capital, Thiel will be able to convene other GOP power players and aspiring MAGA candidates closer to the heart of the action instead of out in Silicon Valley.

