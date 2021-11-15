ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting Over It: Summer Walker Scores 1st No. 1 Album On Billboard 200 Chart

By D.L. Chandler
 4 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Summer Walker had plenty riding on her second studio album Still Over It, considering the subject matter involved her ex-boyfriend London On Da Track , who produced much of her debut. With the release of the new record, the singer and songwriter notched her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts.

Still Over It dropped on November 5 to much fanfare as fans dove into the album, assumed largely to be a 20-track affair detailing the happenings of her last relationship. While the connection between Walker and London has gone considerably icy, it should be noted that the producer proved a handful of tracks for the new album. What isn’t known is if those tracks were older contributions or current ones.

According to the outlet , Walker sold the equivalent of 166,000 albums in the week ending on November 11. Still OVer It ‘s sales were propelled greatly by streaming numbers, making up for 90 percent of the units sold.

Still Over It is the first No. 1 R&B album from a woman on the Billboard 200 charts in five years and boasts the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album from a woman artist. The album is Walker’s third record to make the top 10 list on the Billboard 200, which includes her 2020 EP Life on Earth , and her 2019 debut album, Over It.

The last woman R&B artist to hit the top of the Billboard 200 charts was Solange for her acclaimed A Seat At The Table album in 2016. Still Over It has achieved several benchmarks and continues to enjoy positive reviews from fans and critics alike. We’re loving the album too.

Check it out at your preferred DSPs by following this link .

Photo: Getty

