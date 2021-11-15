GOP senator claims Biden behind gas price hikes

WASHINGTON – Today, the formal challenge against President Biden’s vaccine mandate under the Congressional Review Act will be filed by Republican Senators led by Senator Mike Braun (Ranking Member of the HELP Subcommittee on Employment and Workplace Safety), Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and their 47 Senate Republican colleagues: Sen. Dan Sullivan, Sen. Bill Hagerty, Sen. Roger Marshall, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. James Lankford, Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Sen. John Thune, Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Mike Rounds, Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Pat Toomey, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Sen. James Risch, Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Kevin Cramer, Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Todd Young, Sen. John Kennedy, Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Ben Sasse. Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Bill Cassidy, Sen. Roy Blunt, Sen. Richard Shelby, Sen. Rob Portman, Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and Sen. Mitt Romney. Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) (Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Workforce Protections) and other members in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the same bill.
