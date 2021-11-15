GOP senator claims Biden behind gas price hikes

President Joe Biden appeared shocked this week to discover that gas prices are so high. Just wait until he finds out his administration is the reason why. “We got a higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices, and people are feeling it,” Biden said in Baltimore on Wednesday. “They’re feeling it. Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas? In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon!”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO