Israel’s military is utilising facial recognition software to monitor Palestinians in the West Bank.The sweeping surveillance effort utilises a smartphone technology called Blue Wolf and has been in operation for the past two years, as reported by The Washington Post.A former Israeli soldier told the newspaper the technology was like a “Facebook for Palestinians”, as it was able to capture photos of Palestinians and match them with a database.The photos to build the database for Blue Wolf were taken by the Israeli army of Palestinians of varying ages. It is unclear how many photos have been taken for the surveillance...

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO